Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Main Street Capital: High-Yield Gem In A High Interest Rate Environment

Nov. 15, 2023 12:19 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)
Graham Grieder profile picture
Graham Grieder
5.79K Followers

Summary

  • Main Street Capital is a safe investment option in a turbulent market, offering a base yield of 7%.
  • The company's strong portfolio and investment in quality businesses at floating interest rates lead to strong income generation.
  • Main Street Capital has a track record of consistently increasing its dividend, making it a reliable source of steady income.

Businessman in Manhattan Financial District

lechatnoir

In a market where interest rates are at highs, there are a lot of stocks that are at risk. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is one that has weathered the storm and shareholders are now benefiting from a

This article was written by

Graham Grieder profile picture
Graham Grieder
5.79K Followers
A finance graduate from the University of Alberta. I have developed a trend-following strategy backed by solid fundamentals. Removing emotion from the situation is the hardest, yet most important lesson to learn.-"I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MAIN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MAIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MAIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.