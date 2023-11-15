Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
POSCO Holdings: Sell Or Short The Stock, A Bearish Trend Is On

Nov. 15, 2023 12:27 AM ETPOSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX)1 Comment
Pinnacle Investment Analyst
Summary

  • POSCO Holdings has experienced significant growth since converting to a holding company structure in 2022.
  • PKX's shares have been dropping since hitting a 52-week high, indicating a potential bearish trajectory.
  • The market has had mixed reactions to the company’s developments, and its over-ambitious plans may hurt its long-term growth.
  • Based on my technical analysis, I recommend selling this stock or initiating short positions.

Investment Thesis

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) assumed a solid upward trajectory since confirming its conversion to a holding company structure in 2022. Its share price soared from about $54.58 on January 28th, 2022, to its current 52-week high of $133.09, marking a remarkable

Pinnacle Investment Analyst
I am an experienced financial analyst and a former writer for Fade The Market on Seeking Alpha, with a passion for numbers and a knack for unraveling complex financial data. Armed with a strong financial modeling and data analysis background, I thrive on providing accurate insights and recommendations to drive informed financial decisions. I possess a keen eye for detail and possess a solid understanding of market trends and economic indicators. My expertise lies in evaluating investment opportunities, assessing risk profiles, and developing strategic financial plans to maximize profitability. With a track record of successful financial analyses across diverse industries, I am adept at interpreting financial statements, conducting ratio analyses, and forecasting future performance. I leverage advanced Excel skills and industry-leading tools to generate comprehensive reports and presentations that offer clear, actionable recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

MikeKorea
Today, 12:49 AM
Thank you for your articlePosco is a great company with excellent management.
With regards to so-called technical „analysis“ I find that hard to believe. If the future of a stock could be somehow determined from its chart we would all be millionaires.
With regards to over-ambitious and unsustainable investments such investments are usually made back-to-back to purchase contracts with the customers. Meaning if there is less market demand and less profitable projects there will be less investments. It’s important to keep that in mind.
The stock is not cheap at present but it is also not highly overvalued. I would call it a hold.
