Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 11:30 PM ETBelite Bio, Inc (BLTE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

Belite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLTE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Lin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Nathan Mata - Chief Scientific Officer

Hao-Yuan Chuang - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jennifer Kim - Kento

Basma Radwan - Leerink Partners

Yi Chen - HC Wainwright

Bruce Jackson - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Hello and thank you for joining us to discuss Belite’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results. Joining the call is Dr. Tom Lin, Chairman and CEO, Dr. Nathan Mata, Chief Scientific Officer, and Hao-Wan Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of BeLite Bio. Before we begin, let me point out that we will be making forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. We encourage you to consult the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings for additional detail.

Now I'll turn the call over to Dr. Lin.

Tom Lin

Thank you. Thank you for joining our reporting for the third quarter. I'm Tom Lin, CEO of BeLite Bio. Joining me is our CSO, Nathan, and CFO, Hao. I'd like to start off by giving an overview. So, Tinlarebant is a normal once-a-day oral tablet designed to bind to serum retinal binding protein, or known as RBP4, as a means to specifically reduce retinal delivery to the eye. This approach is intended to slow or stop the formation of the toxic retinal derived by products which are generated in the visual cycle and are implicated in the progression of Stargardt’s disease and Geographic Atrophy secondary to dry AMD. We believe that early intervention directed at emerging retinal pathology, which is not mediated by inflammation, will be the best approach to potentially slow disease progression in Stargardt’s disease and Geographic Atrophy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BLTE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLTE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.