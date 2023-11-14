Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Nesbett - Investor Relations

Halden Shane - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

E.J. Shane - Chief Operating Officer

Nick Jennings - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Nelson - Private Investor

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, John Nesbett of IMS Investor Relations. You may begin.

John Nesbett

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for the TOMI Environmental Solutions investor update conference call.

On today’s call is TOMI’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Halden Shane, TOMI’s Chief Operating Officer, E.J. Shane; and TOMI’s Chief Financial Officer, Nick Jennings. Dr. Shane will provide an overview of recent business highlights, E.J. will report the company’s growth and latest trends, and Nick will review the financial performance for the most recent quarter before addressing any questions you may have.

The telephone replay of today’s call will be available through November 28, 2023, the details of which are included in the company’s press release dated November 14. A webcast replay will also be available at TOMI’s website, www.tomimist.com.

Please note that information contained within this presentation is relevant only to the date of which it was recorded, November 14, 2023. You are therefore revised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of any replay. Certain written and oral statements made by management of TOMI may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that may results to differ materially from

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TOMZ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TOMZ

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.