Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ARLUF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 14, 2023 11:34 PM ETAristocrat Leisure Limited (ARLUF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCPK:ARLUF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 6:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Trevor Croker - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Sally Denby - Chief Financial Officer

Mitchell Bowen - Chief Executive Officer of Anaxi, Chief Transformation Officer

Hector Fernandez - Chief Executive Officer of Aristocrat Gaming

Conference Call Participants

Justin Barrett - CLSA

Adrian Lemme - Citi

Andre Fromyhr - UBS

Matt Ryan - Barrenjoey

David Fabris - Macquarie

Rohan Gallagher - Jarden Group

Rohan Sundram - MST Financial

Simon Thackray - Jefferies

Sriharsh Singh - Bank of America Securities

Paul Mason - E&P

Don Carducci - JP Morgan

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Aristocrat Fiscal Year 2023 Results Call. All participants are in listen-only mode. There'll be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Trevor Croker, CEO and Managing Director. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead now.

Trevor Croker

Good morning and welcome to Aristocrat financial results presentation for the full year to 30 September, 2023. My name is Trevor Croker, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Aristocrat.

I'd like to begin by acknowledging the Wallumedegal clan of the Eora people, traditional owners in the land on which we meet today and I pay my respects to elders past and present.

With me in Sydney are Sally Denby, our Chief Financial Officer; Mitchell Bowen, CEO of Anaxi and Chief Transformation Officer; and Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming.

Today I will step through highlights of the results and provide an update on our strategy and sustainability performance. Sally will then discuss our group financial results and balance sheet, after which I'll run through the operational performance and outlook. Please note the usual disclaimer statement at the back of the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ARLUF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARLUF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.