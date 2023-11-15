mccawleyphoto

Shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing 19% of their value. Last October, I viewed shares as a “hold,” finding better opportunities elsewhere, and since then they have returned roughly 0%. Given this underperformance and with recent results in hand, now is an opportune time to revisit MET to see if the valuation has fallen enough to make shares a buy. With about $8 in earnings power, I now view shares as reasonably attractive.

In the company’s third quarter, MetLife earned $1.97 in adjusted EPS, beating consensus by $0.01. That was up from $1.37 last year, and there were multiple tailwinds that have aided results. Additionally, book value excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was $53.00, up from $52.04 last year. When looking at an insurer like MET, it is important to exclude AOCI. This is where unrealized losses on its bond portfolio sit. However, these bonds are duration-matched to the insurance policies MET writes, so the theoretical market value of these policies moves in an offsetting way, but that move does not factor into its GAAP financials. Essentially, when rates rise, its book value has the negative impact of lower bond prices without the benefit of lower present value of future life insurance payments. Excluding AOCI rectifies this.

MetLife is controlling what it can control well. Its adjusted direct expense ratio was just 12.3% below its 12.6% target level, which the company now expects to beat this year. After years of managing through a low-rate world, MET has become quite cost-disciplined, which is now paying off as revenue rises.

We saw strength across the board. Excluding pension risk transfers, which are quite lumpy, large transactions, premiums and revenue rose by 8% to $11.7 billion. Higher rates have led more consumers to seek out life and retirement products now that fixed-income-linked products offer more attractive return profiles. In the US, adjusted earnings rose by 30% to $980 million as adjusted premiums rose by 9% with strength in both group benefits and retirement solutions. In constant currency terms, Asian profits rose 5% and Latin America 25%. Sales in Asia rose by 5% thanks to strength in the life business in Japan and South Korea while sales rose 16% in Latin America with Mexico and Chile’s life units driving the gains.

We are seeing disciplined underwriting pay dividends. In the third quarter, MET’s Group Life mortality came in at 83.6% below the 85-90% target. Now, Q3 is the seasonally best quarter for mortality, and so we should expect this to return to the target 85-90% range. During 2020-2021, we saw mortality exceed 100% (meaning MetLife was suffering an underwriting loss), but we now have five quarters of the company essentially operating within its target zone. It is now safe to say in my view that the headwind from COVID has passed, and we are back on a normalized underwriting profit trajectory.

This is also consistent with the fact that MetLife completed its annual reserve assumptions update. When MetLife sells a life insurance policy today, it cannot know how profitable the policy actually is until the policyholder dies or the policy lapses. After all, if that person dies in 35, 40, or 45 years, the policy will have a different profitability. As such, insurers use modeled actuarial assumptions to measure the annualized cost of their policies and determine annual profits.

With each year that passes, the company has more data on how policy cohorts are performing relative to those assumptions, enabling insurers to refine the model and make adjustments. When insurers add reserves, this essentially means plans are less profitable than previously thought and past profits were in a sense overstated. Critically, MET passed this annual test well, actually slightly reducing reserves, which added $14 million to adjusted earnings. Given it is a company with several hundred billion in assets, this was a negligible update, and we can say that MetLife’s insurance policies are performing in line with expectations. This is a further confirmation that we are back on a normalized trajectory for mortality and underwriting results.

Next, we are starting to see benefits from the macro environment, namely higher interest rates. Net investment income rose 35% to $4.8 billion, and recurring investment income rose to $4.9 from $4.2 billion last year. As you can see below, bonds that matured last quarter had a 4.7% yield while the bonds MET is now buying yield over 6.26%. With each maturity being reinvested and each new dollar of premiums that MetLife is able to deploy into markets, the yield on its investment portfolio is rising, helping to power incremental income for investors.

MetLife’s net investment yield of 4.57% was up from 3.86% last year. For its $271 billion in fixed maturity securities, it rose to 4.19% from 3.81%, driving $330 million of incremental income. Given these bonds are used to hedge its life policies, which are long-dated in nature, MetLife’s investment portfolio has a longer duration than P&C firms like Chubb (CB). As such, yields move more slowly, but by purchasing 10–30-year bonds, MET is locking in this higher income for a longer time.

Importantly, this portfolio is also very high quality with about 69% of this portfolio rated A or higher with 29% in corporates. MET is not taking significant credit risk, which should allow the portfolio to suffer minimal losses. Now, one area of concern is the commercial real estate sector, given the pressures of higher interest rates and remote working. MetLife does own $52 billion in commercial mortgages. As you can see below, the portfolio is relatively high quality. The majority of loans have a loan-to-value ratio below 65% and over 85% have 20% excess coverage of their debt service payments.

These LTVs mean that valuations could fall significantly before a default causes actual losses. The portfolio is also well laddered with just 10% of commercial mortgages maturing next year, and 13% in 2025. Even if we assumed half of the 80+% LTV loans default with a 30% average loss, that is less than $1 billion, or less than $1/share after tax. Given these losses may not be realized for several years when maturities occur, the present value is even less. This is a risk, and it should be monitored, but it does not derail the investment case for MET.

While its fixed income portfolio provides steady, predictable investment income, MetLife also has variable investment income from asset classes like private equity, which move around more quarter by quarter. As you can see below, they have recovered alongside the equity market. Still, MET targets a $2 billion return from these investments each year or about $500 million per quarter. So while it is positive, private equity is still under-earning relative to the plan. Given the uncertain macro environment and impact of higher rates on levered valuations, I assume positive, but below-target returns could persist next year.

Finally, MetLife is well capitalized with $4.9 billion in holding company cash and liquid assets, which is above the $3-4 billion target. MET pays dividends and buybacks out of the HoldCo, so this provides ample capacity to continue shareholder returns. MET did $800 million of buybacks in Q3, and $2.5 billion so far this year. As a result, the share count is down 5.5% over the past year. MET also pays a 3.4% dividend yield.

Moreover when it closes its reinsurance deal with Global Atlantic, risk-based capital should rise by 60 percentage points, which is why MET has added $1 billion to its buybacks. When the deal closes, that should provide more than $2 billion in potential dividend capacity up to the holding company, meaning its buyback capacity is likely to be greater. In essence, MET’s $1 billion increase is a “down payment” on plans while it waits to ensure the deal is closed to fully ramp up repurchases.

Assuming another 15bp of net investment yield increases over the next year, no improvement in private equity, and a return to 87.5% mortality (midpoint of target), MET can generate about $8 in earnings. Given excess cash at the HoldCo and capital-accretive reinsurance transactions, the share count should fall another 5% over the next year thanks to ~$2+ billion in repurchases. That leaves it with about $8.50 in earnings power.

Now, MET needs to keep some of those earnings to support net new business while it dividends up the rest from the insurance entities to the HoldCo for capital returns. MET has about 67-75% of free cash flow generation, meaning it can return about $6 sustainably to shareholders. This is on top of the extra $2 billion (or about $2.7/share) cited above. Next year, I see MET returning over $8/share to investors or about a 13% yield with earnings-driven returns of about $6, for an ongoing 10% capital return yield. That provides room for ongoing dividend growth and 5+% share count reduction.

When private equity returns eventually normalize, that will provide another $1 per share in capital return potential, or a 17% increase in sustained earnings. That provides meaningful extra support beyond an already attractive 10% return profile. I see upside towards $70, or 10x long-term capital returns. That provides about a 20% total return opportunity, making MET a buy now.