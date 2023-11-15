Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Super Micro Computer: A Smart Investment For The AI And Edge Computing Era

Nov. 15, 2023
Summary

  • Super Micro Computer is benefiting from increasing demand for innovative technologies like 5G, Edge computing, and Artificial Intelligence.
  • The company's ability to deliver new technologies and customizable server solutions quickly has helped it outperform competitors and gain market share.
  • Despite the stock price being up triple digits year to date, it remains undervalued and presents a long-term growth opportunity.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), also known as Supermicro, is a high-performance server company that has garnered a lot of attention from investors this year due to being among the largest beneficiaries of Enterprise demand for innovative technologies

I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The Motley Fool. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

h
halba12
Today, 1:42 AM
Comments (1.1K)
sorry but its already up so much. cant justify it as a buy anymore.
i
ialenzo
Today, 1:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (622)
Another excellent analysis on my largest holding. I’ve written extensively in comments how a $6-7 move in nvda equals the entire market cap of SMCI. It’s amazing but Barclays is the only large investment bank who actually covers this stock. If any of the larger players picked it up with a buy I think $400 is easily in sight. Lastly I believe they will also do a stock split soon. At a market cap of only 15.6 bil even after today’s large upside move the stock is a screaming buy in my opinion. And I am not a screaming bull. Many people know I shorted names like OSTK at $37 and made plenty of money on the downside. I do fundamental analysis both ways and believe the market is terribly inefficient at a times so it’s fairly easy to make money if you are smart and patient. Smci fell from $355 after 4th quarter earnings to $230 and fell again after they originally posted fiscal ‘24 first quarter earnings. I have continued to note how crazy that was. I’m being vindicated but it’s way too early to get off this one. Good luck to all. Please look for my previous comments on other analysts report on Smci and you will see that I remain steadfastly bullish on this name.
f
ferraridriver
Today, 1:24 AM
Premium
Comments (603)
Great company executing very well. The issue with this stock is the extreme daily percentage moves. It trades 6% of it’s market cap daily, which is a huge percentage. Algo trading bots love this stock and sometimes move it around +/- 10% intraday. It is a bit much to be honest.
