The Fed Is Done And Market Rates Have Peaked - So What Now?

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • Market rates have likely peaked.
  • The 10yr hit 5% and the 2yr got to 5.25% in the past month or so.
  • A move back toward 5% is not improbable for the 10yr, but it's more likely that we've morphed into a structural decline in market rates, and a steeper curve.
  • Most of the time, a peak for the Fed correlates with a good time to get long, or at least to average in as rates rise.

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas

Most of the time a peak for the Fed correlates with a subsequent tendency for market rates to fall - it tends to be a good time to get long

Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

