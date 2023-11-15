Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arch Capital: A Specialty Insurer With Further Upside Potential

Nov. 15, 2023 1:32 AM ETArch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • Arch Capital Group has seen its shares rally over 50% in the past year, benefiting from a strong underwriting profile and higher interest rates.
  • Recent results have been strong, with the company earning $2.31 in adjusted EPS, beating expectations, and experiencing strong growth in net premiums written.
  • The company's underwriting profit has increased significantly, and it has also seen benefits from rising interest rates.

Type of Insurance

vaeenma/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been a tremendous performer, rallying over 50% the past year. This specialty insurer is benefitting from a strong underwriting profile as well as higher interest rates. Recent results have been especially

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.04K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ACGL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.