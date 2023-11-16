Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gladstone Investment: Why This Monthly Compounder Is Attractive For The Long-Term

Nov. 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Gladstone Investment has outperformed its peers and the S&P over the last 5 years, making it an attractive long-term investment.
  • The company has reported impressive earnings despite missing analysts' estimates, with strong total investment income and net asset value growth.
  • Gladstone has a strong liquidity position and low debt-to-equity ratio, positioning it well for the current macro environment and potential future downturns.
  • With tighter lending standards from commercial banks, I expect quality BDCs to benefit by providing debt and equity when making future investments.
  • In the current macro environment, a risk for many BDCs are rise in non-accrual loans. Over the fiscal year, GAIN has had a total of 3 portfolio companies on non-accrual status.

Introduction

Many BDCs have experienced their prices appreciate over the last 6 months and years due to the rise in interest rates. I myself hold a total of four and have been happily collecting their extra income from the specials

Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Article Update Today, 8:02 AM
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more related content. Also let me know I’m the comments what BDCs you own and which ones are your favorites.
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 8:06 AM
Holding with an avg cost basis of $10 & looking forward to the sweet supplemental payment next month. Nice article as always TDC!
