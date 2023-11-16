Gladstone Investment: Why This Monthly Compounder Is Attractive For The Long-Term

Fokusiert

Introduction

Many BDCs have experienced their prices appreciate over the last 6 months and years due to the rise in interest rates. I myself hold a total of four and have been happily collecting their extra income from the specials and supplementals they have been paying out, benefiting from the current macro environment. And although this favors them, BDCs are not only for high-interest rate environments. Like any sector or stock, finding a high-quality business is key when looking to invest. Especially for those who are income-oriented investors, because growing cash flows is important. Or in BDCs case, growing investment income.

To get those nice dividends every month or quarter, our investments have to continue growing so they can afford to reward us, shareholders. Whenever you find a high-quality investment that also pays dividends, that's a plus. The reason for this is you're able to compound at a much faster rate. And in turn, you can build your dividend snowball at an accelerated pace. Especially now since the sector is thriving. So, in this article, I get into why Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is great for compounding, but also an attractive investment for the long term.

Why Gladstone?

As I mentioned previously, BDCs have thrived over the last year. Below you can see GAIN is up over 13% in the last 6 months. To put this into perspective this is 10% higher than the premier monthly BDC, Main Street Capital (MAIN), which is up a meager 3.71%. This is in no way taking a shot at MAIN. My readers and followers know MAIN is one BDC that I've been waiting a long time to acquire, but the monthly payer normally trades at a large premium to its NAV. And for good reason as it is as quality BDC as one can get.

Data by YCharts

GAIN seems to be firing on all cylinders during this environment, even more so than its peers. When it comes to total return over the last year, the monthly BDC beats out all of its monthly-paying peers and even the largest BDC, Ares Capital (ARCC), with the exception of MAIN. Even then, their total return is nearly the same.

Seeking Alpha

If we look further out, we can see that GAIN smokes all of its peers when it comes to total returns. GAIN more than doubles that of MAIN and beats out ARCC by a pretty wide margin.

Seeking Alpha

So as I previously mentioned, BDCs are not just attractive investments due to the current macro environment, they're great long-term investments for those looking for income. Here we see how GAIN has done against the popular Schwab U.S. Dividend ETF (SCHD) over the last 5 years. Now some may say that's unfair seeing as SCHD has not done well over the last year, being down nearly 10%. Trust me, I know because I own this ETF in my portfolio. But SCHD is a well-diversified ETF with some very high-quality dividend stocks in its portfolio. And who wouldn't want a stock that has outperformed SCHD and the S&P 500 over the last 5 years? So much for BDCs being risky investments right?

Seeking Alpha

Impressive Earnings Report Despite The Miss

Gladstone recently reported their Q2 earnings earlier this month and missed analysts' estimates on both net investment income and total investment income. Even with the miss on both the BDC still has continued to perform well, even moving higher in price. Why is that? Probably because they have been on a tear, outperforming all of its peers and the S&P.

NII of $0.24 was down by a penny from the prior quarter. Total investment income was also down slightly from the prior quarter. This came in at $20.27 million, compared to $20.3 million in Q1. But this was up from $19.9 million the year prior. They also managed to grow their total assets to $928 million, up from $847 million in Q1. Additionally, GAIN increased its NAV by $1.04 from $12.99 to $14.03, which is very impressive, quarter-over-quarter. This was primarily driven by $1.44 of net unrealized appreciation of investment. BDCs also increase their NAV by out-earning their dividend.

The company has also been very shareholder-friendly, rewarding shareholders with supplementals of $0.12 this November and $0.88 in December. So, aggregate supplementals for the quarter ending next month will be $1 a share. Adding the distribution declared, that's $1.24 for the quarter! You can now see why the BDC has been outperforming.

One thing I enjoy about GAIN is they, similar to ARCC, prefer to have spillover income going into the new year. At the start of the fiscal year, they had a total of $32 million, or $0.95 in spillover income. To put this into context, their yearly run rate for dividends is $0.96. This is important because if the company faces unexpected headwinds or a downturn, the dividend remains safe because it can pay the monthly dividend with the spillover income from the prior year.

They also made selective investments and exits during the quarter. They invested $65 million in a new buyout investment and one add-on acquisition. The company also had a realized capital gain of $43.5 million on an exit investment. Additionally, they raised $4 million in net proceeds under the common stock ATM program, from selling shares above NAV. The average price was $13.55, above the then NAV price of $12.99.

Strong Liquidity & Balance Sheet

At the end of Q2, Gladstone had $66 million available on the credit facility. The BDC is also well-positioned for the higher for longer environment with no debt maturing until 2026! And after that none until 2028. They also have one of the lower debt-to-equity ratios in the sector at just 0.87x. So, I think it's safe to say management has no worries and is defensively positioned from all sides of the spectrum. Portfolio and balance sheet wise. Having a strong balance sheet and available liquidity puts the company in the best position to monitor and provide financial support for portfolio companies that are facing headwinds from higher borrowing costs.

GAIN investor day presentation

Risks & Catalysts

In the current macro environment, several of their businesses face headwinds and will continue for the foreseeable future. But there's always opportunity during downturns as well. In Q2, GAIN had a total of 3 portfolio companies on non-accrual status, the same as they had in Q1. So although there was no change, as investors we would rather see this number decline. But remaining stable is better than rising in this environment. Management stated they continue to work with these companies to get them back to accrual status. But until rates come down, they will continue to face downward pressure.

But enough about risks. One catalyst the entire sector could potentially benefit from long-term is the tighter lending standards for banks. With interest rates high and somewhat lack of liquidity from some commercial banks, who generally provide leverage to the private equity fund, this will benefit the sector going forward. This will allow GAIN and its peers to provide the debt and equity when they make future acquisitions.

Valuation

Currently, GAIN trades higher than its price target of $14.40, offering investors no upside. As seen in the article, the BDC has been a stellar performer causing its share price to surge in the last few months. In the last month, the stock is up nearly 16%. Investors looking to start a position should wait for any signs of share price weakness before adding. Especially if you're looking for any margin of safety. But the stock also has the potential to appreciate from here, notably if they continue to reward investors with large supplementals.

In October, the BDC was trading in the $12 range, near the range it traded over the last year before the surge. In my opinion, I think it is a good price to start dollar-cost averaging in. So if you want any margin of safety, I would wait to see if the share price falls any before looking to add. Additionally, the stock was recently upgraded to outperform due to its strong performance. Analysts are estimating a fair value of $15.44, or 1.10x its book value. So if you have a longer outlook for the stock, and expect them to continue performing, now may be a good time to nibble.

Conclusion

GAIN has been on a tear this year outperforming most of its peers. Although they missed analysts' estimates during Q2, the company has continued to outperform, increasing total portfolio value and decreasing leverage. Making them well-positioned for the higher for longer environment, and an expected recession. Taking out the current macro environment and elevated interest rates, GAIN has outperformed most peers and the S&P over the last 5 years. This is a testament to the company's quality and experienced management team. Furthermore, with tighter lending from commercial banks, I expect the BDC sector to benefit from this for the long term. And GAIN will continue to be at the forefront of the BDC space due to its monthly dividend, and growing portfolio.