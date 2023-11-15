Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ON Semiconductor Q3: Bumpy Road Ahead

Nov. 15, 2023 1:44 AM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)
White Star Research
Summary

  • ON Semiconductor's Q3 results beat expectations but revealed significant near-term headwinds and raised doubts about the true visibility of its LTSAs backlog.
  • While automotive and industrial semiconductor end markets have remained resilient so far, this has started to shift with weakness anticipated to persist in Q4 and at least the first half of FY24.
  • FY23 SiC revenue target was cut from $1 billion to $800 million, due to an order pushout from a significant customer; however, management remains confident and guides towards 2x market growth in FY24.
  • Considering recent results and management guidance, I cut my DCF-based price target by 26% to $87, still offering a significant upside, even as I remain confident in ON's long-term outlook.
  • Despite this, I advise investors to stay cautious in the near and mid term as I expect inventory buildup and order pushbacks to continue, and downgrade the stock to a Hold.

Flag of USA on a processor, CPU Central processing Unit or GPU microchip on a motherboard. US firms have become the latest collateral damage in US-China tech war. US blocks sales of AI chips to China.

William_Potter

I recently wrote about ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in my note ON Semiconductor: Successful Transformation And SiC Rollout Make It A Buy, where I talked about the strong competitive positioning of the company in key semiconductor growth markets such

Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

