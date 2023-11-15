Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 15, 2023 1:03 AM ETPhoenix New Media Limited (FENG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.18K Followers

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Muzi Guo - Investor Relations Manager

Yusheng Sun - Chief Executive Officer

Edward Lu - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alice Tang - First Shanghai Securities

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Phoenix New Media Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to hand the conference over to Muzi Guo from Investor Relations Department. Please go ahead.

Muzi Guo

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Phoenix New Media's earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2023. Joining me here today are our CEO, Mr. Yusheng Sun; and our CFO, Mr. Edward Lu.

During this call, our management team will begin by providing an overview of our quarterly results, followed by a Q&A session. You can find the financial results for the third quarter of 2023 as well as the webcast of this conference call on our website at ir.ifeng.com. A replay of this call will also be made available on the website within the next few hours.

Before we proceed, I would like to draw your attention to our safe harbor statement, which can be found in our earnings press release. This statement is important as it pertains to our forward-looking statements during the call. Additionally, please note that unless otherwise specified, all figures mentioned throughout this conference call are in RMB.

Now I will pass the call over to Mr. Sun, our CEO, for his opening remarks. I will provide the translation.

Yusheng Sun

[Foreign Language]

Hello, everyone. In the second half of the year, we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FENG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FENG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.