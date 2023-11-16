mysondanube

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is the premiere specialty coffee company in the world today with its two largest markets being the US and China.

SBUX recently reported their Q4 and full year fiscal 2023 earnings that were well received by investors as the stock popped higher by more than 10% after the report.

Starbucks currently trades at a market cap of $119 billion and in 2023, shares of SBUX are up 2%, just recently turning positive after that 10% move higher after their Q4 earnings.

Seeking Alpha

In today's piece we are not only going to look at the most recent earnings results, but also take a closer look at different valuations to see if the stock is worthy of a buy after a 10% move higher after earnings.

Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings

Q4 2023 Results

Let's begin by taking a closer look at the recent results for the company.

Q4 Revenues: $9.37 billion

Q4 Adj EPS: $1.06

Starbucks BEAT analysts expectation on both the top and bottom line this quarter as analysts were looking for revenues of $9.28 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.97 per share, so a solid beat on the bottom line.

Starbucks has surpassed 38,000 stores globally in Q4 and the international store count has surpassed 20,000.

In terms of same-store sales, Starbucks saw an increase of 8% in total across the globe as well as in North America, with International SSS up 5%. China comp sales, which is the company's second largest market, increased 5% driven higher by 8% increase in transactions and a 3% decline in average ticket sales.

The uptick in same-store sales for the company came by way of an increase in average tickets of 4% combined with a 3% increase in comparable transactions.

Operating margin for the quarter was 18.2%, a sizable jump from prior year when the company generated operating margin of 14.2%.

Full Year 2023 Results

On the year, Starbucks generated revenues of $35.96 billion, an 11.6% increase year over year. Global comp sales increased 8%, driven by a 5% increase in the average ticket and a 3% increase in comp transactions.

Operating margin for the year was 16.3%, again a nice increase from prior year when the company generated an operating margin of 14.3%. Sales leverage and in store operating efficiencies are driving the increase.

On the year, EBITDA grew 16% to $6.95 billion.

Starbucks has one of the most loyal customer bases around and at the close of the year, the company reported 32.6 million active members, an increase of 14% year over year.

Is SBUX A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Now that we have seen the latest results for the company, let's take a look to see whether or not the stock is a Buy, Sell, or Hold based on valuation.

Let's begin with Price to Earnings. Based on the trailing 12 months, shares of SBUX trade at a P/E of 28.9x, which is below their historical five-year average of 31x. Looking ahead, analysts are looking for SBUX to generate EPS of $4.14 per share, which means shares trade at a forward earnings multiple of 25x.

Fast Graphs

With EPS projected to grow 17% in FY 2024, this has SBUX trading with a PEG ratio of 1.7x, not terrible but certainly not suggesting shares are undervalued based on this metric.

Now let's turn our attention to free cash flow, where the company generated $3.68 billion in free cash flow in 2023, a 43.8% increase from the prior year. This equates to FCF per share of $3.22. As such, SBUX shares currently trade with a Price to FCF of 32.1x, which is above the company's 10-year median of 31.3x.

On a margin basis, Starbucks operated with a FCF margin of 10.8% in 2023 compared to 7.9% in 2022, so again the efficiencies are showing through for the company.

Another area I like to look at when analyzing a business is ROIC or Return On Invested Capital. This measures how much cash flow a company is able to generate based on the money they reinvest back into the business. During the company's most recent quarter they generated ROIC of 18.1% and generated 15.9% throughout the entire fiscal year. Here is a look at ROIC % over the past three years:

FY 2023: 15.9%

FY 2022: 13.3%

FY 2021: 14.1%

In terms of returning money to shareholders, there are two primary ways companies do this, either through share buybacks or through dividends. Over the past year and a half, SBUX has slowed their share buybacks. In FY '21, they had no buybacks. In FY '22, SBUX bought back $4.0 billion worth of stock, but that fell to just $984.4 million in FY '23.

SBUX 10-Q

Although the company is not buying back as much stock right now they do continue to pay a safe, reliable, and growing dividend. SBUX currently yields a dividend of 2.2% and they have a five-year dividend growth rate of 10% with 13 consecutive years of a growing dividend.

Seeking Alpha

Let's now look at analyst expectations for the next three years. Analysts are calling for EPS as follows:

Seeking Alpha

Analysts believe that the growth story will remain for this company for the foreseeable future with growth hovering right around 17% each of the next three years.

In terms of price target, analysts have an average 12-month price target of $112.50 for shares of SBUX implying less than 10% upside from current levels.

Seeking Alpha

Progress is clearly being made with the company, but valuation is not all that intriguing at these levels anymore, as such, I currently rate share of SBUX as a HOLD.

Investor Takeaway

This was the first annual report Starbucks delivered with new CEO Laxman Narasimhan and it was a good one. The company showed a strong return to growth with great comp sales both here in the US and globally. In addition, one of the biggest areas of improvement was the efficiency we saw that led to operating margin growth as well as free cash flow margin growth as well.

Starbucks continues to open stores and roll out their "Reinvention Plan" which is already starting to make progress as we saw.

For investors, SBUX has been a great dividend growth stock although they went through some major volatility during the pandemic and are now finding their way back.

Starbucks is a company I have owned for a number of years and frequent the locations often, however, at these levels I am not looking to add to my position. I would be more interested with the stock back below $90 as valuation would again look compelling.

In the comment section below, let me know your thoughts on SBUX after a blowout quarter, whether you believe the valuation is worthy of a buy at current levels.

Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.