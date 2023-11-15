Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment briefing

The case for allocating to fixed income and commodities is strengthening as we enter into a new macroeconomic cycle. There is scope to add duration to portfolios, especially at the longer end of the curve in my opinion. The value of bonds, as 1) a defensive portfolio overlay and 2) as a recession hedge, is also increasing as the flatter yield curve reduces the yield discount on duration. Longer-dated yields above the policy rate are especially sensible in this regard. Meanwhile, on aggregate, commodities can provide a balanced mix of exposures to structural and tail risks. Both asset classes are primed to exploit market asymmetries, which investors can exploit with the correctly constructed portfolio.

For investors looking to balance their portfolios and hedge tail risk with a single liquid instrument, the First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) is one holding that should be considered in my opinion. This is an actively managed ETF that invests a portion of the capital in fixed income and the remainder in commodities exposure through derivatives such as forwards and swaps on commodity markets.

It tracks three indices, the Bloomberg Commodity Index, the S&P GSCI Total Return Index and the S&P 500 Index, respectively. It has $2.7Bn in AUM, and charges an expense fee of 95 basis points on this amount. Dividends are paid quarterly and currently yield 13% on a trailing payment of $3.07 per share. Although dividends have been lumpy in growth in the last few years, there are alternative reasons to buy this fund.

The fund's holdings are split across cash and equivalents, governments' and other derivative contracts. Around 15% of the fund's weight is invested in First Trust's commodity entity in the Cayman Islands, which runs the firm's strategy of buying and selling commodity futures and swaps to generate returns.

This is a highly concentrated fund with around 88% of the top 10 holdings invested in its core assets, and it currently has 11 holdings in total at the time of publication. It has an excellent tracking error of 5% from its benchmark, with annualized volatility of around 13% and more or less zero turnover.

Whether or not to allocate to FTGC depends on the structure of one's equity risk budget. For those investors who are more aggressively positioned in equities-and in search of rapid capital appreciation-either highly levered or high beta funds are likely better alternatives at this stage, in my opinion. For those with a medium-term investment horizon, an equity-based fund with high-quality fundamentals may be the next best alternative. However, for those investors seeking tactical hedges to tail events that could result in significant drawdown, then FTGC is worth a thoughtful analysis.

My recommendation on FTGC is a hold, given where our portfolios are currently positioned. However, for the right investor, this analysis will cover all of the moving parts and lay out the case for a potential allocation to this fund.

Figure 1. FTGC long-term price evolution, continuation of longer-term downtrend with cross of 50DMA + 200DMA

Data: Updata

Talking points

Allocation to commodities well supported

A tactical allocation to commodities is well supported within the data at this point in time. As we roll through a new paradigm of investment returns, it is difficult to envision a period similar to the last decade for all asset classes. More so in the view of higher growth with higher rates. Current valuations across asset classes are beginning to potentially look beyond a recession, with few asset classes actually capturing the potential for an economic slowdown.

Those are Goldman Sachs are constructive on the outlook for commodities over the coming years. The firm sees "an improving cyclical backdrop, significant carry returns from structural tailwinds, and see hedging value". Such tailwinds include high inflation, shifting capital flows to infrastructure and onshoring, and higher commodity prices overall.

The economic case for qualities is also supported by a number of structural changes driving renewed interest within the sector. In a separate note, Goldman Sachs also notes the benefits of allocating at least some capital to commodities in various scenarios. It notes that along commodities position provides exposure to 1) the green transition in metals and energy on the growth side, and 2) protection against factors such as supply disruptions and geopolitical risk as well-basically factors that would see commodities and energy prices rise sharply.

In that vein, looking at funds such as FTGC is critical for any intelligent portfolio construction that looks to deal with these kinds of tail-end risks.

Figure 2.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Still time for allocation to fixed income

In a world with higher rates, higher yields at all portions along the curve, and structurally higher inflation, the discounts in fixed income are abundant. The case for adding some duration risk to the portfolio has been improving this year. The higher running yields and higher starting yields provide investors with a large cushion on the downside and scope for capital gains once the pressures start to come off yields.

The other fact to consider is that bonds with long-dated maturities offer some recessionary hedge. For example, if the risk of slow growth outweighs inflation risks in the next 12 to 24 months, say, the value of bonds will be increasingly attractive to mitigate the downsides in risk assets.

As Goldman Sachs notes again, investors observed this acutely in the March banking crisis. The difference here is that inflation was higher, and the Fed had almost certainly indicated its plan to continue the hiking cycle back then. In my opinion, one can't overlook the value of government bonds in terms of what 1) they add to a portfolio, 2) their current compressed valuations, and 3) the starting yields on some of these instruments, especially at the longer end of the curve.

So the case for having some exposure to rates and commodities is increasingly attractive. The question is just how to do it. There are methods to directly access these instruments, although both typically involve going to the futures markets and using leverage to obtain the position. There are benefits to this, in that you are controlling a large sum of capital with a relatively smaller amount of your own capital.

But these are actively managed positions that require attention to detail on a day-to-day basis. A more appropriate position may be just to buy the underlying assets themselves. For instance, buying a tranche of 10-year notes or purchasing gold bullion through one of the many purveyors. Then, there is the prospect of allocating to an actively managed fund that does this on behalf of investors. Here is where you have FTGC, which provides investors with exposure to these segments' albeit through a diversified portfolio in one instrument-a liquid one at that.

Technical analysis points for consideration

1. Regarding momentum

We haven't really seen the rate of change in this fund relative to the snapback rally that we've seen in the broad indices. It has just closed above its 20-day moving average high and low, but (i) it has not filled the gap down from October, and (ii) the parabolic SAR reveals no inflection point just yet. We had a bearish cross of the MACD earlier this month and have yet to cross back to the upside. The outlook is for congestion sideways on this.

Figure 3.

Data: Updata

2. Skew, price distribution

Observations: The market did not fully complete the compressed distribution last month, which led us to believe we would see a period of range trade. That has eventuated early into November. There is firm price control around the $23.80-$23.90 region. Investors are filling the ledge at the low $23s to match the superior high-volume node above. This market is moving further into compression, and as the Belk curves are not yet formulated, further range is supported. You can see in Figure 5 the pocket of low usage below the point of control, where there has been more price competition forming around the $23s. So, the market is trying to find balance. It will likely continue to rotate about the area of imbalance. So if the price remains trapped within this area, it is unlikely that the distribution will expand and that price will escape to the upside.

Key levels: investors should watch the $23-$23.80s as the potential range in the short term. If price remains trapped within this area, we could see the farm rotates between the value area of $23.50 to $24.50.

Actionable strategy: given that the price is holding with the balance, and the market is in compression and looking to complete the distribution, directional trade is not yet supported. instead range trades in the pocket of low usage in the $23-$24s region could continue. if the price holds within the balance then trending days would be unlikely. By the low and sell the tops of value.

Figure 4.

Data: Updata

Figure 5.

Data: Updata

As a result, we actually have downsides below $20 looking out to the coming weeks. The upside target of $27.25 looks to have been negated at this point in time, and so we would be looking to the high $19s as the potential next price objective. The point and figure studies are tremendously relevant in this instance because they remove the intra-trend volatilities, providing a clean of view of the directional price action.

Figure 6.

Data: Updata

3. Directional bias on trends

The directional bias for FTGC is currently exhibiting a neutral character across all three investment horizons. The series below illustrates this in detail.

Observations

In the short term (hourly chart), looking out to the coming days of trade, the price action and reversal trend looks to have exhausted. Like many highly correlated instruments, the walk into November was a pleasant reversal of October lows. Those quick to the party could have easily captured the sharp retracement from the October highs to the October low point. A good portion of the fund universe did retrace at least 50% of this channel. For FTGC, it did exactly that, retaking 61.8% of the retracement on the Fibonacci levels. However, it has since turned sharply off that mark and now tests the cloud top. Critically the lacking line never made it above the cloud to give the buy signal.

Key levels

The next level to look out for is $23.50, then towards $23.20, which is the prior low. The cloud top is 50% of the retracement level from the October high, and this is a key level to watch out for, and looks to be a critical juncture from where this fund needs to either pull back to $23.50 or for investors to lift the bid up to the $24 mark which is 100% retracement of that October high.

Figure 7.

Data: Updata

Onto the midterm outlook, which is the daily chart looking out to the coming weeks. We had just completed a three-wave down move from mid-October to the beginning of November before the reversal. The bullish engulfing candle, which captured the previous four days of trade, gave sign of the reversal. The body of this candle didn't take back the gap down from last month, and we are currently testing this level, but with no conviction on either side of the trade (see the doji candle of yesterday's trade). So we are still neutral beneath the cloud. The price line is testing the cloud base and we have two clear levels. One is the low from October, which coincided with the lows from September. Then we have the marabuzo line from September-which we did not reclaim last month-as the upside target from here. These are at $23.20 and $24.15, respectively.

Figure 8.

Data: Updata

Finally, the long-term horizon, seen via the weekly chart, which looks out to the coming months. We have been testing the cloud since August, with no price acceptance above the bearish cloud. We have been basing for the last seven weeks, with no price escape from range since September. The turning line is about to cross the standard line as short-term momentum rolls over, and we are currently testing the marabuzo line from July, when this fund last caught a reasonable bid. This chart setup is neutral, consequently supporting my hold rating.

Figure 9.

Data: Updata

Discussion summary

In short, a case exists for allocating to FTGC. That is, as a defensive overlay or hedging instrument to

(i) protect against certain tail risks and

(ii) potentially capture the current attractive economics in fixed income and commodities.

For the investor seeking this kind of exposure, I would look to this fund. For investors seeking capital appreciation and growth that is tied to earnings growth of underlying corporations, there may be more selective opportunities elsewhere. It really depends on the construction one's portfolio and their view on the coming 3 to 5 years. Our portfolios are constructed rather aggressively and look to capture the equity risk premia that investors are paying for at any stage of the market cycle. We believe we have an objective view on the directional bias of our securities which provides a potential edge. In that regard, FTGC is not supported within our mandate. Consequently, I rate the fund a hold, and hopefully have explained where it can sit it within the defensive portion of a cross-asset portfolio. Net-net, rate hold.