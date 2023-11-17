Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rivian: Is It Time To Back Up The Truck?

Nov. 17, 2023 2:00 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)4 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.7K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the rising borrowing costs, RIVN continues to report growing production/ delivery trends and improving gross margins over the past few quarters.
  • Most importantly, the automaker has been able to command an impressive Average Selling Price of $85.92K (-3.1% QoQ/ +5.4% YoY), implying the robust demand for its premium offerings.
  • We expect FQ4'23 to bring forth excellent numbers as well, due to the raised FY2023 production guidance of 54K units, compared to the previous 50K guidance in FQ4'22 earnings call.
  • Unfortunately, RIVN has not and is unlikely to achieve profitability over the next few years, implying its sustained trend of cash burn, share dilution, and debt reliance.
  • As a result, investors that add here must also temper their near-term expectations, while sizing their portfolios according to their risk appetite.

Rivian Electric Pickup Truck

hapabapa

We previously covered Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) in August 2023, discussing its improving margins and expanded production/ delivery numbers, demonstrating the stock's compelling investment thesis despite the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

While we had rated the stock as a Buy then, we

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.7K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

N
Non-GAAP Earnings
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (3.73K)
Also if Elon is going to be dümb and run his mouth, which has been frustrating for me as a TSLA shareholder, the direct beneficiary of this stüpidity is Rivian. RJ Scaringe keeps his head down and actually focuses on the mission.
navyair profile picture
navyair
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (1.48K)
I hope they do well, but nobody has mentioned the need to raise capital and possible share dilution. For me, that is a flashing "caution" sign and I won't be backing up the truck on this one. However, if you've got excess capital and can tolerate the risk, then this might be right for you.

GLTA, and Happy Thanksgiving!
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 2:16 PM
Comments (12.12K)
Just getting started:

“The company says it will create 7,500 jobs and that once up and running, the facility will eventually produce as much as 400,000 vehicles per year.”
www.bloomberg.com/...
P
Paul Woodford
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (640)
Short answer, yes.

1) There was an opinion piece on Bloomberg this week citing how the raw material costs for these batteries has dropped significantly in the last couple of months (think Lithium, Nickel etc.). Battery costs are driving something like 30-40% of the overall vehicle costs. So the manufacturers can either pass on the savings or shore up balance sheets, or a combination. Any vehicles that have the tax credits available (I know Rivian does not qualify at this point) are now at parity with the ICE equivalent vehicle. But if Rivian can reduce its price point due to lower battery costs, lower dev costs with Enduro motor etc., to a point where the customer can get some tax credit, I think the demand is there because their vehicles are head-and-shoulders better than the competition.

2) Breaking free of the Amazon exclusivity clause was enormous.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RIVN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.