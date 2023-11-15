Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 15, 2023 1:54 AM ETDada Nexus Limited (DADA)
Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Caroline Dong - Head of IR

Jeff He - President

Beck Chen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ronald Keung - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Alicia Yap - Citi

Lei Zhang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Wei Xiong - UBS

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for Dada's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Ms. Caroline Dong, Head of Investor Relations for Dada. Please proceed, Caroline.

Caroline Dong

Thank you, operator. Hello everyone and thank you for joining our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today from Dada, we have Mr. Jeff Huijian He, President, and Mr. Beck Chen, CFO. Mr. He will talk about our operations and company highlights, then Mr. Chen will discuss the financials and guidance. Please kindly note that, during the Q&A session, Jeff will answer questions in Chinese, and consecutive translation will be provided. In case of any discrepancy between the original remarks and the translated version, statements in the original remarks should prevail.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to our latest Safe Harbor statement in the earnings press release on our IR website, which applies to this call.

Also, during this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please also refer to our earnings press release, which contains a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures. Finally, please note that, unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned

