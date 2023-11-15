Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PagerDuty: Strong Business Shadowed By Risks Of Equity Dilutions

Nov. 15, 2023 2:57 AM ETPagerDuty, Inc. (PD)
The Optimistic Investor profile picture
The Optimistic Investor
6 Followers

Summary

  • PagerDuty's Q2 results show strong revenue and customer growth, with a 19% YoY increase in revenue and 114% dollar-based net retention.
  • The company has launched AIOps, a new offering that utilizes AI and ML capabilities, which could lead to increased pricing.
  • The risks for PagerDuty include high stock-based compensation and the issuance of senior convertible notes, which could result in equity dilution and impact valuations.

PagerDuty cloud computing startup advertisement

Michael Vi

Thesis

PagerDuty (NASDAQ:PD) has a strong business, but I am uncertain of its uses of equity. That said, I think it is at a fair price and can be a candidate for accumulation or for selling out-of-money puts.

This article was written by

The Optimistic Investor profile picture
The Optimistic Investor
6 Followers
I mostly write about stocks that I own/owned. Stocks that I bought through whim and optimism. Currently focus on SaaS stocks and I approach them by construing different scenarios and assigning a price range.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I owned PD shares with covered calls.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.