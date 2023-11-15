Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir Stock: Look Out Below

Nov. 15, 2023 3:00 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)9 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. recently released its Q3 results, showing impressive growth in revenue and international business.
  • The company also achieved GAAP profitability for four consecutive quarters, proving its sustainable business model.
  • However, there are three big reasons why we are bearish on the stock.
Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) recently released its latest quarterly results, and the market largely cheered the results as the stock has soared higher since the results came out. That being said, we remain firmly bearish on the stock

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
25.21K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

T3SLA profile picture
T3SLA
Today, 3:30 PM
Comments (2.84K)
PLTR not participating in the rally today... up 0%... Maybe wall street ran out of money to manipulate it.
C
Catskills1
Today, 3:25 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.43K)
@Samuel Smith Long PLTR with a large position. This may be a time to trim, which I am slightly, but still holding over 90% of my original position. A pullback is likely, but holding I think you make money. You were a sell all the way from $10 to 20. You might want to re-examine how you are looking at PLTR, the positives may be worth more than you are giving them.
p
pdrozin
Today, 3:23 PM
Premium
Comments (2.2K)
$PLTR is a long term story, period. Volatile as all heck, but if AI is everything that it is being made out to be PLTR is a good place to be. I am fine to see the bottom fall out of the stock price so long as the fundamentals remain solid, just another opportunity to add to present position. Thanks for the article.
G
Gamtrader
Today, 3:16 PM
Premium
Comments (23)
I guess you time horizon may have something to do with your recommendation but I fail to see how you can miss the signals that are going off for future growth.

1. AI is exploding
2. PLTR is gaining new customers at a enormous pace
3. PLTR is the leader in help companies operationalize AI to make decision and automate tasks and processes. Leader in LMM
4. The world is on fire and PLTR military AI suite will save lives & help kill bad guys. It gives us a military edge
5. Boot Camps revolutionize GTM close ratio, Contract to Bill, etc.
6. They are the operating system for the business. Makes them sticky, great retention rates, land and expand grow the base strategi.
7. Every CEO needs to have an AI strategy and plan. PLTR is the quickest way to get there and guarantees quick results that will make a tangible impact on the bottom line.

How can you be a seller of this stock? If you were going to lay down a bet on a stock that will go 10X in the next 5 - 7 years name one stock that would be a better bet.
c
catalysis
Today, 3:48 PM
Premium
Comments (685)
@Gamtrader a lot of fluff, no substance.

You forgot to add:
8. In the next Transformers movie Optimus Prime and autobots will be using Palantir.
cgm profile picture
cgm
Today, 3:14 PM
Premium
Comments (722)
Like any company, as it gets bigger it gets harder to grow at the same fast rate it did when it was smaller. Still PLTR has a huge market to grow in over time. The government business is very steady and sticky , yet still growing nicely. The big growth area, however, is commercial, which is growing swiftly. The naysayers used to complaint that they were too reliant on Government; now they claim that government is growing slower than commercial, so is a drag. That shows how they just need to find something to complain about. So too with stock-based compensation (SBC). They used to complaint that SBC was very high, then as PLTR grew and SBC has dropped to a much smaller part of their compensation, they claim it might increase, with no basis for such a claim. This author fits in the naysayer category.
s
sonetirot
Today, 3:12 PM
Premium
Comments (379)
You have been proof wrong all those SELL thesis
BTW: Long 5000 shares @ $10.
j
jameshutch
Today, 3:05 PM
Comments (129)
From a technical standpoint PLTR keeps getting rejected at $20 resistance.
aptosian profile picture
aptosian
Today, 3:48 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (722)
@jameshutch Yes on a 5 to 30 minute basis; otherwise it is a BUY to a STRONG BUY from day to week to month basis. Long PLTR.
