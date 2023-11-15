Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Investment Thesis

In a previous article, I extensively covered EPAM (NYSE:EPAM), delving into its business model and the favorable aspects of the market it operates in. At that time, I assigned a 'hold' rating, primarily considering the valuation. Since then, the company has experienced a 10% decline, coupled with the recent release of its quarterly results for the third quarter of the year.

This article will concentrate on dissecting the quarterly results, as there are indications suggesting that the worst may have already transpired. Signs point to potential recovery in revenues and margins in the upcoming year.

Lastly, while the 'hold' rating remains in place, I'd like to present a realistic valuation scenario where the current price could yield highly attractive returns in the long term, contingent on meeting certain aspects related to valuation multiples.

Q3 Results

On November 2, EPAM presented the following quarterly results.

Revenues: $1.15 billion vs $1.14 billion expected. A slight beat, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.1%.

$1.15 billion vs $1.14 billion expected. A slight beat, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.1%. Non-GAAP EBIT: $196M vs $184M expected. A positive surprise of 6.5% compared to expectations and represents a margin of 17% vs the expected 16%.

$196M vs $184M expected. A positive surprise of 6.5% compared to expectations and represents a margin of 17% vs the expected 16%. Non-GAAP EPS: $2.73 vs $2.56 expected. A surprise of almost 7% and represents a YoY decrease of 12%.

So far, the numbers don't elicit applause; quite the opposite. The company is witnessing a year-over-year decline in all its metrics, underscoring the broader weakness in the economy and the hesitancy among companies to invest in new projects, particularly in digital transformation. This is occurring in an environment where debt is more expensive, and recessionary fears loom large.

However, two factors suggest that the worst may be behind us. Firstly, the numbers are 'less worse' than what analysts had anticipated. More importantly, management has indicated that this dip in demand is not permanent; instead, it's contained and is likely to rebound. This optimism is grounded in the understanding that digitalization is an integral component for any business aiming to enhance its cost structure and operational efficiency.

Demand, we believe that while the demand remains lower than historic level, our Q3 results point to sign of stabilization in our business ... we are seeing signs of renewed interest, particularly in our life science and healthcare verticals also in insurance and energy and not only that.

In the following graph, the red line illustrates the year-over-year growth of the life sciences sector (red line), indicating a notable improvement. Sales derived from clients in emerging verticals also continue to rise. While clients in other sectors, particularly cyclical ones like Travel or Financial, are currently postponing their projects—understandable given the circumstances—it is anticipated that they will eventually resume. The positive development in the life sciences sector may signal a broader stabilization. This aligns with the typical pattern of project budgets being planned at the end of each year, and if clients appear financially stable, it is logical for them to decide to restart previously paused projects.

Author's Representation

On the other side after this period, why there is a positivity, we see that for some local fixed programs clients coming back to us and started conversation or even some decisions when programs starting to come back to us.

Another noteworthy aspect is the robust cash generation and the business's flexibility to adjust investments, particularly in CapEx, based on the prevailing business environment. This adaptability allows for an increase in investments when conducive and a reduction when prioritizing cash generation over growth.

Examining two key metrics provides insight into this financial agility:

LTM Cash From Operations: $577 million compared to $464 million in FY2022, reflecting a substantial +25% year-over-year increase

$577 million compared to $464 million in FY2022, reflecting a substantial +25% year-over-year increase LTM CapEx: $40 million compared to $82 million in FY2022, signifying a significant 50% YoY decline.

During the third quarter, we elevated our focus on aligning our cost structure with the near-term demand environment, initiating a cost optimization program, designed to reduce operating costs by 2.5% to 3%. This effort is clearly more intentional than our previous supply and demand balancing efforts. We think it is necessary to take this action in part to allow for further investment across our strategic initiatives, demand generation efforts and people programs.

In the following graph, we observe how, through concerted efforts to optimize costs, the company has achieved a slightly higher LTM Cash From Operations than that generated in FY2021. Notably, this accomplishment is complemented by a reduction in invested CapEx. The asset-light nature of the business, requiring minimal investment to sustain operations, has resulted in EPAM generating $537 million in Free Cash Flow. As a result, the company now boasts $1.87 billion in cash and cash equivalents, a robust financial position compared to its total liabilities of $860 million. This solid financial foundation and robust cash generation position EPAM to weather the current downturn effectively.

Author's Representation

Updated Valuation

For Full Year 2023, the company anticipates reaching $4.67 billion in revenues, reflecting a modest year-over-year decline of 3%. EBIT margins are expected to hover around 10-11% vs historical average of 14%.

Looking ahead to subsequent years, my estimation suggests the company may revert to the 20% growth it achieved over the last decade, where it achieved a robust 27% CAGR Revenue Growth. Simultaneously, there's an expectation of continuous margin improvement, aiming for 16% EBIT margin.

Taking into consideration a projected exit multiple of approximately 20x EBIT, the potential annualized return from the current price could be 16%.

Bullish Case (Author's Representation)

The choice of multiples was made considering the history of EPAM and competitors such as Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB), however, I think this can be somewhat aggressive, so in a more conservative scenario we could consider multiples of 15x EBIT, which would offer us an annual return of almost 11% from current price.

Base Case (Author's Representation) Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

The company has faced significant challenges since 2022, marked by the relocation of a substantial portion of its staff from the Ukraine region and the closure of distribution centers in Russia and Belarus. This confluence of events created a perfect storm, compounded by an economic slowdown that prompted clients to pause projects.

Nevertheless, the company persistently illustrates that clients will inevitably need to revive their digitalization initiatives. Simultaneously, it is generating a substantial amount of cash during this period, which can be earmarked for future acquisitions or growth investments.

While the current valuation may warrant a 'buy,' my conservative approach, coupled with the availability of many inexpensive options in the current market, leads me to assign a 'hold' rating. A favorable entry point for me would be around $200 US.