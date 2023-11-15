WanderDrone

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) is a real estate developer, operator and asset manager located in northwest Florida, specifically the Panama City area. The company is not a REIT and it's more suitable for growth-oriented investors than those who are looking for dividend income. This stock is for investors to make a bet on the health of Florida's real estate market in the long run and it could be a buy for those who have faith in this particular market or not for those who believe it is too risky considering it past boom and bust cycles going back to 1970s.

Florida has been in the news lately as one of the fastest-growing states in terms of both population growth and economic growth and it is also on the rise as a popular destination for vacationers. Panama City is specifically famous for both hosting massive spring break parties as well as serving a large number of retirees and this area has one of the fastest growth rates in the nation.

Population Movements by State (Chartr)

This company has a strong regional focus and its investments are mostly limited to not only the state of Florida but a specific region of the state. The company owns a large number of properties near and inside of Panama City and the company's property types include residentials (apartments and condos, senior communities), hospitality (vacation homes) and business services (retail and other) which means it aims to benefit from not only those people who live there but also tourists and visitors who are there for a short period of time.

The company's property locations (The St. Joe Company)

In addition to developed and finished assets, the company also owns large amounts of land in the area which is ready to be built on. A lot of this land is located in "premium" locations, near major roads and very close to the coast. The company already owns entitlements to develop more than 170k residential units and 20 million square feet of business areas and it has multiple development projects going on at the moment including Latitude Margaritaville Watersound project which includes development of 3,500 residential homes for 55+ senior community, Watersound Origins which includes close to 500 single-family homes, a new Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in Panama City, Watersound Town Center project and a new building for Florida State University College of Medicine to include a 100-bed inpatient facility.

Company's land holdings (The St. Joe Company)

The fact that the company is specifically focused on one geographical region has both advantages and disadvantages. The biggest advantage is the current trends showing that northwest Florida is one of the fastest growing regions in the country. Also, focusing only on one region allows the company to obtain local expertise in that region. This allows the company to develop strong relationships with local businesses and organizations and possibly benefit from those relationships. It may also be easier to manage a bunch of projects and assets if they are located close to the company's headquarters and each other. On the negative side, the company is too dependent on one specific area and its performance will rely too heavily on the performance of this specific region. Just to give you an example from the past, the company's stock plunged a total of 71% between 2006 and 2016 because Florida's real estate market took a long time to recover from the effects of the 2008 crash. This could happen again since regional trends and the popularity of destinations change all the time. What's popular today might not be as popular tomorrow.

Data by YCharts

Another risk factor is climate related events. Most of the company's assets are located on the golf course and the area doesn't have much elevation. When you have a lot of assets on the coast at almost sea level near one of the warmest bodies of water in America, your assets might be at risk of climate events such as flooding. I am not necessarily talking about a gradual rise in sea levels driven by climate change either. Florida is known for having its fair share of hurricanes and other events which can bring in a lot of flooding to coastal communities. Having company's most of assets located in one geographical region carries being exposed to this risk. As much as long term effects of climate change go, we are still in early stages of it and it's too soon to speculate for me but regardless of that, it's always risky for a company to have all its assets in one specific geographical region.

Another risk factor is labor costs. Since the company builds real estate projects in a very specific region, it needs a constant supply of construction workers that are available in this market. In recent years, Florida has experienced some labor shortage in this field which increased labor costs but things might be close to stabilizing for now.

Having said that, the company's growth in recent years has been nothing short of impressive. In the last 5 years, revenues are up 230% driven by more development projects, better pricing power, stronger demand for travel and growth of the regional economy in Florida. The company also benefited from the effects of inflation as it was able to pass its higher costs to customers without much trouble.

Data by YCharts

The company's margins dropped a bit in the last year after experiencing a peak in 2022 but they are still at very healthy levels and very close to their long-term average. The company enjoys a gross margin of 39% and an operating margin of 23% which is pretty solid for a real estate development company that has very high development costs.

Data by YCharts

The company has about $458 million in total debt and roughly $263 million of this is fixed rate while the remaining $196 million is in variable rate debt. Interest rates on the company's biggest debt items range from 2.7% to 8.0%. While some of these debt items mature as early as the next couple of years (North Bay Landing Loan matures in September 2024 and PPN JV Loan matures in November 2025), many of them don't mature until much later. For example, the company's biggest loan ticket is the Watersound Origins Crossings JV loan and it doesn't mature until 2058. The company's current cash flow levels allow it to cover these loans easily and the risk of a loan default is pretty low at the moment as long as the financial conditions continue as they are.

The company's debt structure (The St. Joe Company)

In recent years the company has been busy buying back its shares. The company's share count dropped by 37% in the last 8 years and the company is still buying back its shares even though it slowed down significantly in the last year or so, probably driven by the company's higher valuation.

Data by YCharts

Speaking of valuation, the company enjoys a high valuation driven by high investor expectations which is probably driven by the company's strong growth in recent years. It now trades at a P/E of 32, price to sales of 7.8, price to book value of 4.2 and price to cash flow of 26, all of which are above sector average. Some investors might believe that the company deserves a premium valuation because of its proven growth record while others might point out how the company performed in the past (especially between 2006-2016) and say that the premium might not be as warranted.

Valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

The company has a strong growth story, especially in the last 5-10 years but it's also driven by regional and local trends which may or may not last. In the past, this stock has enjoyed long periods of strong growth and solid performance as well as long periods of underperformance where investors lost a lot of money. In the future where this stock goes will mostly depend on how Florida's real estate market performs and when you are buying this stock, you are pretty much making a bet on the real estate market of not only a specific state but that state's specific region. This is important to keep in mind.