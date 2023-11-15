Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Constellation Software: Debentures Are Inflation Linked And Trading Cheaply

Canadian Income Investor profile picture
Canadian Income Investor
542 Followers

Summary

  • Constellation Software is a successful long-term compounder that acquires small vertical market software businesses.
  • The company has high client retention due to the expensive and disruptive nature of switching software providers.
  • Their inflation-linked debentures have a strong risk/reward after a recent rights offering increased supply.
Zodiacal constellations. Capricornus

sololos

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU:CA)(OTCPK:CNSWF) has been an amazing long-term compounder. The company takes its earnings and purchases (mostly small) vertical market software businesses. Think the company that makes the software that a car wash, or doctor's office, or golf course etc., runs on. These software businesses

This article was written by

Canadian Income Investor profile picture
Canadian Income Investor
542 Followers
I am a long term oriented investor focused on income generation in the Canadian market. Special attention paid to the preferred share and convertible debenture market, as I believe inefficiencies can be found there. Regular Canadian dividend stocks and dividend growth investing are also of interest. Associated with SA contributor "Safety in Value."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

CSU position held in CSU.DB as discussed

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CNSWF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNSWF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNSWF
--
CSU:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.