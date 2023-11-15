Md Saiful Islam Khan

We are buying a 2% portfolio allocation in Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) with a price target of $15 (5x upside) with a 2-5 year timeframe.

Six marketed biosimilar products with a 64% annual revenue growth

The company has a portfolio of six marketed products in the biosimilar space. These products include a Humira biosimilar (a $21 billion/year market) sold through Mark Cuban's pharmacy at an 85% discount to the branded product. Another biosimilar Udenyca (pegfilgrastim biosimilar) got a CRL due to manufacturing issues. In my past around 10-years of covering biotech/pharma, manufacturing issues usually get resolved on the second attempt in >90% cases within 6-12 months. The company resubmitted the BLA supplement for Udenyca on October 5 last month for FDA approval, which is a bullish sign. I expect the CRL issues to be resolved in 2024 and the product to be launched in late 2024 or early 2025.

Revenue from existing products grew 64% year-over-year with 27% quarterly growth. The stock fell after the earnings due to a slight lowering in revenue guidance and no 2025 guidance provided by the company. However, I expect the company's revenue from the existing marketed to exceed $300 million in 2024, considering the current revenue growth rate.

The company's revenue guidance for 2023 is $250 million on the lower end. However, the stock trades at an enterprise value of just $260 million (calculated by me). The EV/sales ratio is just 1, which is ridiculously cheap compared to the average of 6 for biotech companies per NYU-Stern data from Damodaran.

Recently approved anti-PD1 inhibitor Toripalimib in nasopharygeal cancer could add up to $10/share in value

Although the company's stock is very cheap, just considering the existing products, further value will be added by the recently approved anti-PD1 antibody Toripalimib in treating nasopharyngeal cancer. This cancer affects 2000 new cases/year in the U.S. In Phase 3 trial, the combination of Toripalimib and chemotherapy significantly increased the overall survival compared to chemotherapy in this cancer as a first line therapy. At an average wholesale price of $175,000/patient/year, I input 74% of this wholesale price as the average sales price (average for Pharma) and used an EV/sales ratio of 6, a discount rate of 15%, peak sales in 2030 and arrived at another $585 million in enterprise value added to the company from Toripalimib.

Toripalimib is also being developed in several other cancers, as shown in the figure given below. These include cancers with a large target market, like non-small cell lung cancer, NSCLC, which affects more than 200,000 new cases in the U.S. every year, liver cancer, melanoma, kidney cancer, and breast cancer.

Toripalimib pivotal programs in different cancers (Investor presentation)

Udenyca, which is expected to be launched in a 12-18 month timeframe, is addressing a $800 million/year U.S. market and has the potential to add another $90 million in enterprise value at just 5% market share.

Promising immune-oncology pipeline from Surface Oncology acquisition

In addition, further value could be unlocked by the recent Surface Oncology acquisition. The company is expected to combine its anti-PD1 inhibitor Toripalimib with Surface's IL-27 pipeline or its anti-TIGIT molecule with Surface's IL-27 pipeline in cancers, which could add further shots at the goal. The combination of anti-PD1 and anti-TIGIT is synergistic and can potentially increase anti-tumor activity. The company plans to file an IND for CHS-1000, anti-ILT4 antibody, which helps to overcome the tumor-suppressive action of macrophages. SRF-388, an IL-27 antibody has shown monotherapy responses in refractory NSCLC (66% ORR, 100% disease control rate in anti-PD1 refractory patients), and clear cell renal cell cancer. SRF-388 is a good candidate for combining with Toripalimib in treating NSCLC.

Experienced management

The CEO held several leadership positions at Amgen (AMGN), including Vice President of Marketing, and co-founded the company. He is a serial entrepreneur and also founded two other companies, including a software company. The Chief Medical Officer served in the same role at Spruce Biosciences and Indivor, PLC. He also held Senior VP, Global Scientific Affairs at Amgen. The Chief Commercial Officer led the establishment of a new Oncology commercial team at Ipsen Biopharma and also served as the General Manager of Ipsen Canada. He also served as the VP-Sales and Strategic Accounts at Puma Biotechnology. The Chief Developmental Officer served as the VP-Translational Medicine and Regulatory Affairs at the Parker Institute of Cancer Immunotherapy and a member of the immune-oncology team at AstraZeneca (AZN) developing checkpoint inhibitors.

Balance sheet with enough capital for the near term

The company has around $80 million in cash reserves. At the current operating cash use rate cash is expected to be enough for the next 12 months at the least. Long-term debt is $471 million, which seems to be a factor behind the pressure on the stock. The company has $250 million in long-term debt at a 13% interest rate, and the rest is convertible debt. Some of the pressure on the company's stock could be because the interest rate is variable. However, with the interest rates having peaked and potentially on a downtrend, the company is expected to pay less in 2024 interest expenses. The annual interest of $25 million to $30 million is easily serviceable by the annual revenue of $250 million plus. The company has guided for a reduction in SG&A expenses, which would also help.

With a EV/current sales of below 1, the stock is significantly undervalued

My estimate for the price target for the stock (even if the revenue from existing products flattens, though it is growing at a 64% annual rate), adding value from Toripalimib is $15 (using a 15% discount rate, EV/sales of 6, and assuming six years to peak sales) is $15 or 5x upside.

The median Wall Street analyst price target on the stock from 5 ratings issued after the recent earning report is $13.

Technically, the stock price chart shows positive divergences with lower lows, suggesting that the downtrend is exhausting and the trend could reverse to the upside.

Data by YCharts

In conclusion, the dip in the stock price is an opportunity to start a position in this revenue-stage biotech company with impressive revenue growth and additional commercial and developmental pipeline, trading at a dirt-cheap price. The stock price could be volatile, so I am allocating just 2% of the portfolio to it, targeting a 5x upside potential in a 2-5 year timeframe.

CHRS Biosimilar pipeline (Investor presentation) CHRS Immuno-oncology pipeline (Investor presentation)

Risks in this investment include volatile prices due to the debt, FDA rejection of BLA for Udenyca, the underwhelming launch of Toripalimib (which could be slow initially), the need for additional capital raises in the future for developing the immune-oncology pipeline etc. However, the stock is very cheap, even considering the existing revenue contributors. The stock price could be volatile and remain suppressed for the next 1-2 years till Toripalimib sales pick up some traction. The investment is risky and may not be suitable for all investors.

This note represents my own opinion and is not professional investment advice. Please conduct your own research or consult your investment advisor before making any investment decisions.