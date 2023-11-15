Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coherus BioSciences Is A Buy On The Dip After Toripalimib Approval

Nov. 15, 2023 4:58 AM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)
Bhavneesh Sharma profile picture
Bhavneesh Sharma
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Coherus BioSciences has a portfolio of biosimilar products, including a Humira biosimilar sold at an 85% discount.
  • Revenue from existing products has shown significant growth, but the stock fell due to lowered revenue guidance.
  • The company's stock is undervalued compared to its enterprise value, and potential value can be added through new product launches and acquisitions.
We are buying a 2% portfolio allocation in Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) with a price target of $15 (5x upside) with a 2-5 year timeframe.

Six marketed biosimilar products with a 64% annual revenue growth

The company

With a robust academic background, holding an MD from Delhi University and an MBA in Finance from NYU-Stern, my journey in the medical and financial world has been diverse and enriching. My postgraduate clinical and research training was conducted at prestigious Harvard and Cornell-affiliated hospitals, laying a solid foundation for my current expertise.

As a registered investment advisor and professional money manager, I bring nearly a decade of experience in writing about biotech/pharma investing.

My contributions stand out for their depth and breadth, offering exclusive analysis of biotech/pharma stocks. I specialize in identifying both short-term, catalyst-driven opportunities and crafting long-term investment strategies. Additionally, I provide detailed biotech analysis tailored to specific requests, ensuring that my audience stays ahead in the fast-evolving biotech sector.

Subscribers benefit from regular portfolio trade alerts and an interactive chat feature, fostering a dynamic dialogue and addressing any questions. Through my insights and guidance, investors can navigate the complexities of biotech investing with greater confidence and success.

Specialties:

High Growth Biotech/Pharma Investment Ideas, Exclusive Stock Analysis, Short-Term Catalyst-Driven and Long-Term Investment Strategies, Custom Biotech Analysis upon Request, Portfolio Trade Alerts and Interactive DialogueLearn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHRS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

