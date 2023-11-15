Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Massive Market Reversal Is Likely Coming

Nov. 15, 2023 8:05 AM ET
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tech has flown high year-to-date, while several other sectors have been left in the dust.
  • However, major economic trends are shifting, which we believe will lead to a massive market reversal in the coming days and weeks.
  • We share how we are positioning our portfolio to profit from this anticipated market reversal, including a few of our top picks of the moment.
Arrows. Opposing concept

tolgart

For the first 10 and a half months of 2023, the markets have experienced a massive bifurcation. Overall, it has been a very good year for the S&P 500 (SPY)(VOO), with the index up 18.64% year-to-date. However, underneath this

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
16.09K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Comments (10)

ChristopherSmith profile picture
ChristopherSmith
Today, 9:37 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.14K)
I think in this market you be just about anywhere over the next year as rates go down and FOMO sets in…..
m
milmtm2
Today, 9:34 AM
Investing Group
Comments (71)
Rents continue to climb.
D
Don Marcos
Today, 8:46 AM
Premium
Comments (42)
What are “yield cos”?
StockdocJB profile picture
StockdocJB
Today, 8:56 AM
Premium
Comments (156)
@Don Marcos BDCs maybe?
i
impulsebuy
Today, 9:05 AM
Investing Group
Comments (265)
@Don Marcos YieldCos are an emerging asset class of publicly traded companies that are focused on returning cash flows generated from renewable energy
JackWolf profile picture
JackWolf
Today, 8:44 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.74K)
More people working more than ever with fatter paychecks to spend. That's a good thing.
richfish823 profile picture
richfish823
Today, 8:33 AM
Premium
Comments (25)
PANAA - Palo, Arista, Nvidia, AMD, Avgo continue to roll through 2024 (AI infrastructure kings)
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments (1.37K)
Bears are about to be slaughtered. Don't fight the trend.
cm schwab profile picture
cm schwab
Today, 8:27 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (810)
Agree with your Thesis unless the market continues its upword tragectary which creates a wealth effect thereby proping up the consumer who will continue to spend reinvigorating inflation. I believe the Fed will hike interest rates one more time by 25 basis points either in December or early in 2024 and I anticipate no Interest rate cuts in 2024 unless the economy rolls over.
M
MaxEdison
Today, 8:13 AM
Premium
Comments (266)
Would you include names like ABR and STWD as part of this massive reversal?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

