TSMC Vs. ASML: Buy The Semiconductor Supply Chain

Nov. 15, 2023 5:19 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), TSM
Summary

  • The semiconductor industry is complex but offers significant opportunities.
  • I'll be drawing a comparison between ASML, the supplier, and TSMC, the manufacturer.
  • Both are high-quality foreign mega-caps, each standing at the forefront of its respective industry.
  • Geopolitical risk is a factor we need to consider.
  • I hold both, but one is more enticing.

My Thesis

The semiconductor industry is undeniably complex. However, it's an industry that houses high-quality companies, some of which come with significant risks. Many, including myself, believe that semiconductors are the future's equivalent to oil-resource nations will vie for. This belief underscores the massive opportunities present

I am a private investor with a focus on the highest-quality global companies known for sustained growth and remarkable returns on capital. My investment approach can be characterized as a fusion of Peter Lynch's and Terry Smith's strategies. I seek out the utmost quality in established companies, while also maintaining an interest in smaller firms with substantial growth prospects. I have embarked on this writing endeavor to share the knowledge I've acquired and to engage in a mutual learning experience through interactions with fellow commenters. I maintain a curated list of diverse high-quality companies that I plan to feature in my content, and I assure you that the insights and information I intend to provide will be both informative and enjoyable.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The opinions and investment strategies expressed above are for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investing involves risks, and decisions should be made based on individual financial circumstances and risk tolerance. Additionally, market conditions can change, impacting the performance of stocks and investments. It is advisable to conduct thorough research or consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

P373R profile picture
P373R
Today, 6:26 AM
Comments (212)
Nice post. Although, it would have been more timely $100 ago for those who'd like to start a position with $ASML.
A
ARNOLDMUSCAT
Today, 5:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (434)
I have been holding TSM for some time bought too high, ASML is on my shopping list, hopefully the price will come down in the near term
Amit Peretz profile picture
Amit Peretz
Today, 5:52 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (71)
@ARNOLDMUSCAT As for ASML, I do think it is still at a reasonable price now. However, from a short-term perspective, perhaps the better course of action is to wait for the correction after the rally.
papita profile picture
papita
Today, 5:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.84K)
Amit,
as a long term holder of ASML,I truly enjoyed your article. and yes, I understand exactly what you mean when you say one needs to take a longer term approach if you invest in either of these companies.

I also own shares of LRCX. I would like to know if you have or plan to have a write up about that company?

Thanks.
Amit Peretz profile picture
Amit Peretz
Today, 5:56 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (71)
@papitaI'll probably write about them in the future. I'm curious to know why you chose LRCX over AMAT or KLA?
Amit Peretz profile picture
Amit Peretz
Today, 5:24 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (71)
Hello, quality investors! If you enjoyed reading my article, I'd truly appreciate it if you could click the "like" button and perhaps leave a comment with your thoughts on the stock. I also invite you to follow me, as I plan to release more in-depth analyses of quality companies in the future. Thank you!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

