IAI: More A Signal Than An Investment Now
Summary
- Broker-Dealer and Exchange stocks have held up well compared to other Financial sector stocks.
- The iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF tracks the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index.
- Investing in broker-dealers, securities exchanges, and investment banks can provide exposure to the broader economy and steady revenue streams.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Candidly I'm surprised that Broker-Dealer and Exchange stocks have held up so well relative to other stocks in the Financial sector. I often track the space more as a signal of market activity broadly. It's not one I'd invest in however. To that end, it's worth keeping an eye on the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) to get a sense of market expectations for future activity and broader economic health.
IAI is an ETF that seeks to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index. It primarily invests in U.S. equities in the investment services sector, with a specific focus on broker-dealers, securities exchanges, and investment banks. The fund was launched on May 1, 2006, and has a management fee of 0.40%. As of November 10, 2023, it had net assets of approximately $382 million.
Investing in the stocks of broker-dealers, securities exchanges, and investment banks can be beneficial for a few reasons. Broker-dealers earn income from trading commissions, the spread on securities, and underwriting securities, which can provide steady revenue streams during varying market conditions. Securities exchanges earn money from transaction and listing fees and selling data, providing a diversified income stream and stability. Investment banks generate revenue from advisory fees for mergers and acquisitions and capital raising, underwriting fees, and proprietary trading, allowing them to profit from high-value transactions. Investing in these financial institutions can provide exposure to the broader economy as their performance tends to correlate with economic growth.
ETF Holdings: A Closer Look
Understanding the holdings of an ETF is crucial as it gives investors an insight into the fund's exposure and risk profile. These top five holdings, make up approximately 49% of the overall fund.
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) is a leading provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It accounts for about 15.28% of total assets in IAI.
- Goldman Sachs (GS) is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. It constitutes approximately 12.79% of IAI's total assets.
- Morgan Stanley (MS) is a global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. It makes up about 11.45% of the total assets of IAI.
- CME Group (CME) is the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, and it constitutes around 4.84% of the total assets of IAI.
- Charles Schwab (SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 360 offices and 12.5 million active brokerage accounts. It accounts for roughly 4.39% of IAI's total assets.
Sector Composition and Weightings
The fund's exposure is skewed towards Financial Exchanges & Data, with Investment Banking & Brokerage making up the rest.
This is primarily a large-cap fund, but does have some good exposure to mid and small-cap names which I personally favor tilting towards given how poorly most stocks have done in that market cap range.
Peer Comparison
One of the main competitors to IAI is the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE). KCE tracks the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index and offers exposure to the same sector as IAI. However, there are significant differences in the expense ratios, performance, and risk profiles of these two ETFs.
KCE has an expense ratio of 0.35%, slightly lower than IAI's 0.40%. In terms of performance, IAI showed a better return compared to KCE in both the one-year and three-year periods. However, IAI has a higher beta and standard deviation, indicating a higher risk compared to KCE.
When we look at the ratio of IAI to KCE, we can see IAI looks set to outperform on a relative basis.
Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest?
IAI can be a good choice for investors who are bullish on the sector's outlook and are willing to take on a higher level of risk. However, given a potential looming recession and corporate credit event, it's not one I'd favor here. If anything, it's one I would watch to potentially confirm if the risks I've been highlighting are starting to get priced in. The more recent sideways action may be telling in that regard.
Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment.
The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals--it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and the positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments