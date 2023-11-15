DoraDalton/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Company

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) is a $640-million market cap company operating in experiential leisure travel, live events, and marketing services across various countries. As of the latest 10-Q, VVI's segments include:

Pursuit [51.1% of total sales in Q3 FY2023] - a global company specializing in attractions, hospitality, transportation, and travel planning, encompassing services such as food and beverage, retail, and more. Transportation; and Travel planning; GES Exhibitions [48.9%] - a comprehensive global exhibition services company offering strategic, logistics, and event management solutions. It also includes an experiential marketing agency [Spiro], specializing in immersive experiences for global brands.

From VVI's annual report [author's compilation] From VVI's annual report

A few days ago, Viad Corp reported strong Q3 results, with both its Pursuit and GES Exhibition segments performing well.

Pursuit achieved record revenue of $186.9 million [+14% YoY] with significant EBITDA margin expansion [49.1% vs. 45.8% last year], driven by increased demand for international leisure travel, the management noted during the latest earnings call.

The GES Exhibition segment navigated the slower third quarter by managing costs and preparing for a busier 4th quarter, experiencing growth in same-show revenue and new Spiro client additions.

VVI's IR materials

Viad's consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $86.3 million [5.2% YoY], surpassing the guidance range, and consolidated revenue reached $365.9 million [-4.4% YoY], exceeding expectations. Adjusted EPS of $1.41 [+9.3% YoY] also beat the consensus by a healthy margin in Q3:

Seeking Alpha, VVI

The company increased the bottom end of its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges for both Pursuit and GES, expressing confidence in future growth.

Viad's press release

Each of the company's segments has its own growth drivers, and from what I can see from the latest data, these drivers have picked up steam recently. Pay attention to the healthy recovery of the key KPIs in the Pursuit segment. Throughout all quarters of FY2023, the "Attraction" sub-segment consistently experiences year-over-year growth in visitor numbers, accompanied by a noteworthy increase in the effective ticket price compared to 2022. Concurrently, the "Hospitality" sub-segment achieved an 89.6% occupancy rate in Q3, up from 85.3% in Q3 FY2022, indicating a sustained upward trend in demand for VVI's services.

VVI's IR materials, author's notes

The other operating segment of VVI - GES Exhibitions - is putting a greater emphasis on Spiro, which operates in the rapidly growing experiential marketing industry. This market is forecasted to reach $105 billion by 2026 with a 9% CAGR, according to PQ Media. With ~80% of brands considering experiential events as their primary marketing channel and 86% planning increased in-person events in 2024, Spiro seems to be well-equipped for accelerated growth.

VVI keeps being profitable on the cash flow generation level. It reported cash flow from operations [CFO] at ~$78 million in Q3 FY2023, with capital expenditures totaling ~$23 million. As of the end of the quarter, VVI's total liquidity stood at $201.3 million, including $106.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $95 million available on its revolving credit facility. The total debt amounted to $477.6 million, including $392 million on Term Loan B, financing lease obligations of approximately $64 million (mostly from Pursuit's real estate leases), and about $22 million in other debt. So with the times-interest-earned ratio of over 2, a current ratio tending towards 2, and a debt-to-equity ratio of less than 1, VVI looks quite stable in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

But what about VVI's stock valuation?

The Valuation

Concentrating solely on P/Es may give the impression that VVI is significantly overvalued with a next-year price-to-earnings (GAAP) ratio of 42x. However, a more nuanced analysis reveals that the situation is more complex. For instance, when examining VVI's next-year EV/EBITDA, one might notice that the ratio is less than 10x, making the stock cheaper than the entire Industrials sector's median by 9.4%:

Seeking Alpha

Due to the sharp decline in business during the coronavirus period, it is still not easy for companies like Viad to quickly make up for lost profits. However, analysts expect VVI's price-to-earnings ratio to return to ~14x by FY2025, suggesting a very rapid multiple expansion:

Seeking Alpha

If we assess the company's valuation on the basis of EV/EBITDA, VVI is already roughly in the zone of its fair valuation, while EBITDA growth next year should exceed 23% YoY according to consensus estimates:

Data by YCharts

The market expects VVI to generate revenue of $1.31 billion in FY2024. The company has already reached its normal pre-COVID EBITDA margin levels and we see some kind of normalization here. Moreover, management plans to target margin expansion in its GES business segment. So let's assume that the EBITDA margin increases to 13% in FY2024. Then the company should be worth ~$875.4 million at an exit EV/EBITDA ratio of 8x [after adjusting for net debt of $487 million]. That is almost 36% more than today:

YCharts, author's notes

The Bottom Line

Every investor should be aware, that investing in VVI stock carries inherent risks associated with its sensitivity to economic conditions, vulnerability to pandemic impacts on the travel and events industry, and the cyclical nature of its operations. The company's international presence exposes it to geopolitical and regulatory risks, while fierce competition, particularly in the leisure travel and events sector, may affect pricing and market share. VVI's significant debt levels pose potential challenges, especially in the face of rising interest rates or financial difficulties.

But despite all the risks, I like how the company is growing and how quickly it is recovering from the pandemic, which has hit the industry hard and whose reverberations are still affecting investors' perception. Judging by the management's comments and the actual figures from the financial statements, VVI has charted a clear course. This is also indicated by third-party research reports, which predict a relatively high CAGR that should contribute to the company's further development. At the same time, VVI cannot be called overvalued: My calculations indicate a growth potential of 36% by the end of FY2024. I therefore rate the stock as a "Buy" today.

Thank you for reading!