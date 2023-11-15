Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HYBL: A High Yield Debt ETF Performing Well Relative To Peers

Fred Piard
Summary

  • SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF is an actively managed high-yield debt fund with a distribution yield of 7.67% and an expense ratio of 0.70%.
  • The fund focuses on risk-adjusted total return and high current income, investing in high yield debt securities, including corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).
  • HYBL has performed well compared to its peers, but the historical data is too short to determine how it will manage the risks associated with its underlying asset classes.

Strategy & Portfolio

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) is an actively managed high-yield debt fund with a distribution yield of 7.67% and an expense ratio of 0.70%. Distributions are paid monthly. This ETF has less than 2 years

Most funds with a yield above 6% suffer from capital and distribution decay. It is also an issue in many closed-end funds. However, capital decay can be avoided or mitigated by rotational strategies, instead of using funds as buy-and-hold instruments. 

Fred Piard
15.11K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ANGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

