HYBL: A High Yield Debt ETF Performing Well Relative To Peers
Summary
- SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF is an actively managed high-yield debt fund with a distribution yield of 7.67% and an expense ratio of 0.70%.
- The fund focuses on risk-adjusted total return and high current income, investing in high yield debt securities, including corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).
- HYBL has performed well compared to its peers, but the historical data is too short to determine how it will manage the risks associated with its underlying asset classes.
Strategy & Portfolio
SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) is an actively managed high-yield debt fund with a distribution yield of 7.67% and an expense ratio of 0.70%. Distributions are paid monthly. This ETF has less than 2 years of existence: it was launched on 2/16/2022.
As described by SSGA in the prospectus, the fund is focused on "risk-adjusted total return and high current income". It invests in high yield debt securities, including high yield corporate bonds, senior loans and debt tranches of U.S. collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"). Collateralized loan obligations are usually issued by a trust and collateralized by loans that are often rated below investment grade. CLOs are capped at 15% of net assets at the time of investment. The fund intends to minimize risk using a top-down asset allocation combined with bottom-up security selection. The top-down asset allocation approach evaluates macroeconomic, technical, fundamental, and relative value factors to determine allocation weights among the asset classes. The bottom-up security selection relies on fundamental credit research. High yield bonds are selected based on a systematic, proprietary risk model that includes balance sheet data along with real-time data from the equity and option markets and a historical database of defaults. Senior loans and CLOs are selected by discretionary decisions favoring issuers with a leadership position in their respective markets, positive cash flow and proven management teams.
The next chart lists the top 10 industries by percentage in the fund's asset value.
About 70% of the portfolio value is invested in debt below BB rating.
About 48% of assets is in junk bonds and 40% in senior loans.
More than half of assets has a maturity between 2 and 5 years. The portfolio's average maturity is 5.08 years.
The portfolio has 525 constituents. The next table lists the top 10 holdings, which represent 9.3% of assets. The heaviest one is a senior loan ETF (SRLN).
|
Name
|
Identifier
|
Weight %
|
Maturity
|
SPDR BX/GSO Sr Loan ETF
|
SRLN
|
3.84
|
-
|
Point Au Roche Park CLO, Ltd.
|
US73052WAA18
|
1.05
|
07/20/2034
|
Ares LXVIII CLO Ltd
|
US039942AA56
|
0.62
|
04/25/2035
|
Sunoco LP / Sunoco Finance Corp 4.5% 05/15/2029
|
US86765LAT44
|
0.61
|
05/15/2029
|
Ballyrock CLO 2020-2 Ltd
|
US05876EAE95
|
0.59
|
10/20/2031
|
Starwood Property Trust Inc 4.375% 01/15/2027
|
US85571BAY11
|
0.54
|
01/15/2027
|
Allison Transmission Inc 3.75% 01/30/2031
|
US019736AG29
|
0.53
|
01/30/2031
|
Archrock Partners LP / Archrock Partners Finance Corp 6.25% 04/01/2028
|
US03959KAC45
|
0.52
|
04/01/2028
|
Peraton Corp 02/01/2028
|
LX192468
|
0.51
|
02/01/2028
|
Carlyle US CLO 2021-9 Ltd
|
14317KAJ3
|
0.51
|
10/20/2034
Performance
The next chart compares HYBL total return since inception in February 2022 with a junk bond benchmark and a senior loan benchmark:
Both are passively managed ETFs tracking asset class indexes.
HYBL beats HYG by 3.8% and lags BKLN by 6% in total return. The actively managed fund would be shortly behind a 50/50 combination of the benchmarks. Nevertheless, the track record is too short to assess the strategy.
In price return (excluding distributions), HYBL has lost over 8%.
HYBL vs. Competitors
The next table compares characteristics of HYBL and five popular high-yield corporate debt ETFs:
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
- SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)
- VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)
|
HYBL
|
USHY
|
SHYG
|
SPHY
|
ANGL
|
HYLS
|
Inception
|
2/16/2022
|
10/25/2017
|
10/15/2013
|
6/18/2012
|
4/10/2012
|
2/25/2013
|
Expense Ratio
|
0.70%
|
0.15%
|
0.30%
|
0.05%
|
0.35%
|
1.27%
|
AUM
|
$124.55M
|
$9.68B
|
$4.77B
|
$2.57B
|
$2.51B
|
$1.42B
|
Avg Vol.
|
$2.02M
|
$230.60M
|
$58.85M
|
$40.69M
|
$41.02M
|
$8.76M
|
Yield
|
7.66%
|
6.76%
|
6.70%
|
7.42%
|
5.40%
|
6.24%
HYBL has the highest yield, but it is also the smallest and less liquid fund of this group. Moreover, it has the second highest expense ratio.
It is the second best performer since inception regarding total return, close behind SHYG. It comes also in second position in 2023 to date, almost tie with the winner USHY.
Takeaway
HYBL has performed quite well relative to its peers in the last 18 months. It has 40% of assets in senior loans, whose benchmarks have outperformed junk bonds in this period. However, it is not exempt of the risks inherent to underlying assets classes. Data history is too short to tell how HYBL will manage these risks.
Most funds with a yield above 6% suffer from capital and distribution decay. It is also an issue in many closed-end funds. However, capital decay can be avoided or mitigated by rotational strategies, instead of using funds as buy-and-hold instruments. I designed a 5-factor ranking system in 2016, and monitored its performance during several years. I started publishing the eight best ranked CEFs in Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) after the March 2020 meltdown. Get started with a two-week free trial now.
This article was written by
Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ANGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
