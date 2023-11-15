Seiya Tabuchi

Strategy & Portfolio

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) is an actively managed high-yield debt fund with a distribution yield of 7.67% and an expense ratio of 0.70%. Distributions are paid monthly. This ETF has less than 2 years of existence: it was launched on 2/16/2022.

As described by SSGA in the prospectus, the fund is focused on "risk-adjusted total return and high current income". It invests in high yield debt securities, including high yield corporate bonds, senior loans and debt tranches of U.S. collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"). Collateralized loan obligations are usually issued by a trust and collateralized by loans that are often rated below investment grade. CLOs are capped at 15% of net assets at the time of investment. The fund intends to minimize risk using a top-down asset allocation combined with bottom-up security selection. The top-down asset allocation approach evaluates macroeconomic, technical, fundamental, and relative value factors to determine allocation weights among the asset classes. The bottom-up security selection relies on fundamental credit research. High yield bonds are selected based on a systematic, proprietary risk model that includes balance sheet data along with real-time data from the equity and option markets and a historical database of defaults. Senior loans and CLOs are selected by discretionary decisions favoring issuers with a leadership position in their respective markets, positive cash flow and proven management teams.

The next chart lists the top 10 industries by percentage in the fund's asset value.

Industry breakdown (Chart: author; data: SSGA)

About 70% of the portfolio value is invested in debt below BB rating.

Quality breakdown (Chart: author; data: SSGA)

About 48% of assets is in junk bonds and 40% in senior loans.

Asset breakdown (Chart: author; data: SSGA)

More than half of assets has a maturity between 2 and 5 years. The portfolio's average maturity is 5.08 years.

Maturity breakdown (Chart: author; data: SSGA)

The portfolio has 525 constituents. The next table lists the top 10 holdings, which represent 9.3% of assets. The heaviest one is a senior loan ETF (SRLN).

Name Identifier Weight % Maturity SPDR BX/GSO Sr Loan ETF SRLN 3.84 - Point Au Roche Park CLO, Ltd. US73052WAA18 1.05 07/20/2034 Ares LXVIII CLO Ltd US039942AA56 0.62 04/25/2035 Sunoco LP / Sunoco Finance Corp 4.5% 05/15/2029 US86765LAT44 0.61 05/15/2029 Ballyrock CLO 2020-2 Ltd US05876EAE95 0.59 10/20/2031 Starwood Property Trust Inc 4.375% 01/15/2027 US85571BAY11 0.54 01/15/2027 Allison Transmission Inc 3.75% 01/30/2031 US019736AG29 0.53 01/30/2031 Archrock Partners LP / Archrock Partners Finance Corp 6.25% 04/01/2028 US03959KAC45 0.52 04/01/2028 Peraton Corp 02/01/2028 LX192468 0.51 02/01/2028 Carlyle US CLO 2021-9 Ltd 14317KAJ3 0.51 10/20/2034 Click to enlarge

Performance

The next chart compares HYBL total return since inception in February 2022 with a junk bond benchmark and a senior loan benchmark:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Both are passively managed ETFs tracking asset class indexes.

HYBL vs junk bond and senior loan benchmarks (Seeking Alpha)

HYBL beats HYG by 3.8% and lags BKLN by 6% in total return. The actively managed fund would be shortly behind a 50/50 combination of the benchmarks. Nevertheless, the track record is too short to assess the strategy.

In price return (excluding distributions), HYBL has lost over 8%.

HYBL price return (Seeking Alpha)

HYBL vs. Competitors

The next table compares characteristics of HYBL and five popular high-yield corporate debt ETFs:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)

HYBL USHY SHYG SPHY ANGL HYLS Inception 2/16/2022 10/25/2017 10/15/2013 6/18/2012 4/10/2012 2/25/2013 Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.15% 0.30% 0.05% 0.35% 1.27% AUM $124.55M $9.68B $4.77B $2.57B $2.51B $1.42B Avg Vol. $2.02M $230.60M $58.85M $40.69M $41.02M $8.76M Yield 7.66% 6.76% 6.70% 7.42% 5.40% 6.24% Click to enlarge

HYBL has the highest yield, but it is also the smallest and less liquid fund of this group. Moreover, it has the second highest expense ratio.

It is the second best performer since inception regarding total return, close behind SHYG. It comes also in second position in 2023 to date, almost tie with the winner USHY.

HYBL vs. Competitors since inception (Seeking Alpha)

HYBL vs. Competitors, year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

HYBL has performed quite well relative to its peers in the last 18 months. It has 40% of assets in senior loans, whose benchmarks have outperformed junk bonds in this period. However, it is not exempt of the risks inherent to underlying assets classes. Data history is too short to tell how HYBL will manage these risks.