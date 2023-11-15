Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gravity: A Classic Mohnish Pabrai - Huge Upside Limited Downside Risk

Nov. 15, 2023 5:41 AM ETGravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY)3 Comments
Christos Nikolaou profile picture
Christos Nikolaou
109 Followers

Summary

  • Gravity's sales of the Ragnarok series are poised for sustained profitability until 2033, with exclusive rights offering a long runway for continued success and financial gains.
  • The company's attractive valuation, low P/E ratio, and strong financial position make it an appealing investment compared to peers.
  • Gravity's exclusive rights to the Ragnarok IP until 2033 provide stability, but competition and reliance on one IP pose risks.

Hands of gamer playing mobile video games on his smartphone

Arsenii Palivoda

Investment Thesis

Gravity Co. (NASDAQ:GRVY), an online and mobile gaming developing company, has surged in sales thanks to the Ragnarok series. With a stable leadership team and strategic market entry, it's poised for growth in the expanding mobile gaming market.

This article was written by

Christos Nikolaou profile picture
Christos Nikolaou
109 Followers
Christos Nikolaou is the founder of CLASquare Capital, an event-driven hedge fund focused on strategic investments in mispriced securities and corporate events that unlock substantial shareholder value. In addition to his role at CLASquare, Christos shares his top ideas, in-depth research, extensive resources, and real-time updates as investments unfold in his articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

m
mswbcm
Today, 6:16 AM
Premium
Comments (112)
I’m not sure you got your numbers right.
Cash position I believe is a higher portion of market cap.
Also if it goes from 4 to 8 PE, why would there be simply a 20% upside? Is it because you are maybe doing EV / earnings instead of Price over earnings?
I don’t follow…
Anton Rudenok profile picture
Anton Rudenok
Today, 6:01 AM
Premium
Comments (9)
Thanks Christos, well written article! I’m long GRVY, really deep value stock. Also I like Stellantis (STLA) it trades with the same valuation metrics. Do you know anything else so cheap?
Christos Nikolaou profile picture
Christos Nikolaou
Today, 6:14 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (51)
@Anton Rudenok Thanks for your kind words. Check my profile for a couple of other ideas.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GRVY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRVY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRVY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.