Labor Productivity: Growth From The Supply Side

pixelfit/E+ via Getty Images

There has been a change in the way the U.S. economy works.

The growth is coming from the supply side and will come from the supply side in the future.

The change is the result of the growing role that technology is playing in the performance of the economy.

When the U.S. economy was based upon steel and iron, the "demand" side played an outsize role in terms of how the economy performed.

Today, we are an economy becoming more and more built upon a foundation of information, and, as a consequence, we are becoming more and more dependent upon how technology is proceeding throughout the economy.

And, we see that economic growth is not just based on the number of cars that are produced.

Here is the foundation of the new economy...labor productivity...the application of the new technology to the activity in the economy.

Let's look at the last two years because, I believe that, they tell us a lot about the foundation that serves as the base for current economic performance.

Labor Productivity (Federal Reserve)

Supposedly, the U.S. economy was going into a recession in 2022-2023.

Labor productivity has been increasing for the past two years.

Furthermore, the economy was supposed to be getting worse but, surprise, surprise, the third quarter of 2023 came in very strong as far as real GDP was concerned.

Year-over-year, real GDP for the third quarter of 2023 came in at 2.9 percent, third-quarter over third-quarter.

Labor productivity growth for all workers in the United States came in at 4.7 percent, from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023.

Julia Coronado writes in the Financial Times,

"The technological tools companies have at their disposal to re-engineer business processes and realize efficiencies have arguably never been more abundant. If they realize anything close to a historical average return on investments made over the past few years, we may very well be in for a better productivity trend this cycle."

"The technological tools companies have at their disposal" are taking over the world. The model has changed. We are no longer just steel and iron.

Business cycles are not going to be like they were in the past. In fact, business cycles may be a "thing of the past."

Things are not going to be the way they used to be. The technology of the new age is taking over. We must adjust.

Future economic growth is going to be more and more driven by the speed at which technology is incorporated into the business world, to the speed at which corporations are "time pacing" and not upon the turn of the business cycle.

To the modern technology, the "putting it to work" is not dependent upon any kind of business cycle.

The modern technology is put to work within the framework of the needs of the evolving science.

It's going to be supply side constructed.

And, this is going to impact the labor markets as well.

Ms. Coronado writes that

"The churn of workers in recent years could also pay longer term dividends as it may mean that workers are matched up with employers who are a better fit. In a recent poll from the Conference Board, 62.3 per cent of US workers said they were satisfied with their jobs in 2022 - up from 60.2 per cent in 2021 and the highest level recorded since the survey began in 1987."

If workers are better "matched up" with employers, this may have huge impacts not only on the growth rates of labor productivity, but also on steadiness of the economy that is not subject to demand-side business swings.

"The proof will be in the pudding" as to whether inflation can continue to cool without pronounced economic weakness.

This is what we need to watch out for.

Is inflation going to continue down? Is labor productivity growth going to keep economic growth going at a good rate? Is this a picture of the "new" future?

Are we resting in a supply-side future?

To me, this picture is a real possibility.