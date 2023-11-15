franckreporter

Downstream oil and gas companies provide a balanced exposure to position against upside swings in the price of the molecule. Oftentimes, selective companies are positioned at multiple points along the value chain, providing investors with a unique tool to own high-quality assets in productive oil and gas companies.

One name in the downstream energy business worth a more thoughtful analysis is Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK). It posted Q3 earnings last week, beating consensus estimates at the top and bottom lines. However, the performance of the company's listed equity has been flat this YTD, implying the market expects a period of challenging business for the coming 12 to 24 months.

As to the background - the company has a footprint at multiple segments along the production chain for oil and gas molecules. It operates in 3 segments: refining, logistics, and retail.

Its core markets draw customers such as oil distributors, refiners, utility companies, retail fuel operators and other various oil companies. Explicitly:

The refining segment processes crude and feedstock to manufacture various grades of fuel and petroleum-based products. The company operates various refineries across the nation.

Its logistics business transports and stores crude, intermediates, and refined products. Assets in this segment include lease transportation pipelines and storage for its crude and refined inventories.

Meanwhile, its retail segment owns and leases convenience store sites by selling gasoline, diesel and other products under the 7-Eleven, DK, or Alon franchises.

Despite a number of positive data points, the investment facts pattern does not support a buy rating for DK at this point in time in my opinion. Critically, even though the company is priced at very attractive multiples on face value, after peeling back the underlying economics of these valuations, investors may be best to search for comparable bargains in companies with more robust economic characteristics. I will explain my reasoning for the neutral rating on DK in this report. Net-net, I rate the company a hold.

Figure 1. Trading below 20-week MA highs and lows, rangebound for last 4 weeks. Couldn't extend swing from lows and escape to the upside.

Q3 earnings insights

Financials booked well throughout P&L + balance sheet

The company suggested a strong set of Q3 numbers. It benefited from its permit location in logistics, driving cash flow growth, and prompting management to increase its EBITDA run rate for Q4 to $100mm. This will be something to benchmark the company against by year-end.

DK printed $433mm in operating cash flow and pulled this to net earnings of $132mm or $2 per share. It used the majority of its cash flow to reduce its net debt by $476mm by the end of Q3. It also realized a $177mm reduction in net working capital density by moving inventory off the balance sheet.

For the YTD, the company has invested $302mm in capital expenditures and forecasts 2023 expenditures of $390mm at the upper end. As seen in Figure 2, the bulk of expenditures has been allocated to maintenance investment, with 21% of the $390mm projected investment to be growth in 2023. We shouldn't overlook the fact that the company has increased its dividend the last 5 times in a row either. Management said on the call that it intends to maintain its dividend "towards cycle". It also said its "commitment is to be very disciplined with capital deployment".

Figure 2

Production volumes clear evidence of demand

The company processed a record 306,000 barrels per day in throughput in Q3. The refining segment was particularly strong, producing $286mm in adj. EBITDA for the quarter. Still, dislocations in cracks between gasoline and diesel were abundant. The gasoline crack spread was weak, but the diesel crack spread was strong. The critical fact is that DK has a higher distillate production level than its peers, giving it a competitive advantage in this current market. Moreover, if it is winter in Europe, this will be another upside for the company given its distillate mix.

The overall production margin was $23.66/barrel during the quarter, with a capture rate of 73%. This came from an operating expense of $4.74 per barrel and utility cost of nearly $0.50/barrel, as demand in Texas stretched higher later in the summer months.

Add to the divisional breakdown:

Wholesale and asphalt marketing reportedly added $35mm to refining earnings, down from $80mm dollars last quarter.

Tyler produced an estimated throughput of 73,000 to 76,000 barrels per day. The El Dorado asset produced 84,000 barrels per day. The production margin on these was $12.57 per barrel, and operating expense was $4.36 per barrel.

For its Big Spring asset, throughput was around 65,000 barrels per day and within management's guidance range. Production margin was $15.92/barrel, which baked in a $3.50 per barrel charge for maintenance investment requirements. Another $0.70 per barrel was added due to elevated utility costs.

In Krotz Springs, total throughput was c.81,000 barrels per day. Production margin was $12.45 per barrel, and operating expenses were $5 per barrel. The summary of the segment performance is observed in Figure 3.

Figure 3.

The forecasts for Q4 '23 are seen in Figure 4. Management expects operating expenses at $220mm at the upper bound, with a depreciation charge of $95mm and interest payments of $80-$85mm. You could call $135mm in pretax earnings on this and $114.7mm post-tax at a 15% marginal rate.

Figure 4.

Economic value + compounding nature

One of the challenging aspects of investing in oil and gas plays, both upstream and downstream, is the fact that it is incredibly difficult for companies to differentiate. Most of the profit pool sells the same product, which is typically set by the market, meaning it is nearly impossible to differentiate on product or cost. It then boils down to production advantages in who is the low-cost producer with the highest turnover of capital. Any company that presents with exceptional margins in this industry should be closely considered.

For DK, the economic realities include the following:

The company had around $68 per share invested in capital to run the business at the end of Q3. It produced $4.11 in post-tax earnings on this, a 6% return on investment. This is not in line with historical averages. However, the strong market in 2022 saw the company pull in 10 to 11% rate of earnings on capital. The business returns are driven by the rate of capital turnover, around 4x last period, within the company's historical average since 2022. This squares off with the economics of the business. This is a low margin, high capital turnover enterprise, that does not differentiate on product or cost, but does appear to enjoy some production advantages. This makes sense given the company's position at multiple points downstream from extraction. Each $1 investment into operating assets produces around $4 dollars in sales. However, the firm's capital productivity is an issue that cannot be ignored. Investors are demanding a higher rate of return in the current market to compensate for the equity risk premium. Long-term market averages are around 12%, which is an appropriate hurdle rate for companies to overcome. Any rate of earnings produced on capital above the 12% would be considered economically valuable. Any below is not economically valuable. As you can see, DK has produced a series of economic losses since 2020. Unsurprising that its market value has traded within a $1 billion range over this time.

The point is that earnings must be economically valuable to compound shareholder wealth. If investors can achieve a 10 to 12% return by simply riding the benchmark, and a company earns 6% on investments, then capital is more valuable in the investor's hands. It would be an opportunity cost to allocate your money to a firm that is producing investment returns below long-term market averages.

Finally, given the volatility we have seen in oil and gas markets these past two years, the predictability of the company's cash flows is reduced going forward. The distribution of potential outcomes is wide. Without the confidence transcribed from a superb history of returns on capital investments, little can be said about the company's ability to create value rolling forward either. This supports a neutral view.

Figure 5.

Valuation and conclusion

Investors may have to do a double-take appraising DK on the valuation front. The company sells at 6.2x forward earnings, 8.2x forward EBIT, and leaves the investor with a 43% cash flow yield at the time of writing. The earnings yield is 15.9%. With dividends paid up, the total shareholder yield is 19.5% on these economics.

The company also sells around 1.5x book value. The question we have to decipher is, do these multiples represent statistical discounts or has the market done a good job at pricing the company's asset factors and earnings power?

For clarity on this, consider the following:

The company's return on equity is a trailing 6%. Paying 1.5x book value, the investor return on equity is 4%. This is around 68% below the sector median. The market has also priced DK's invested capital below book value, at just 0.89x EV/ invested capital (Figure 6). This would be a statistical discount if not for one critical factor. Comparing this to the ratio of the return on capital divided by our hurdle rate of 12% as a "no growth multiple", it appears that the market has captured the company's earning power well in its current market value. In other words, the market expects a period of underperformance and values the company's assets lowly.

Figure 6.

So when considering the multitude of factors that influence valuation in the first place, including returns on capital required to run, profitability for investors on their equity, the required reinvestment, plus unit economics, I do not believe these prices represent a statistical discount for DK. There has to be more than just low prices to convince me there is a dislocation in price and value for this name. It does not appear that way when factoring all the moving parts. In that regard, I rate DK a hold.