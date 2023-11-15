Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Etsy: Outlook As The Holiday Season Approaches

Nov. 15, 2023 6:28 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)
James Long profile picture
James Long
1.49K Followers

Summary

  • Etsy experienced rapid growth during the pandemic, doubling its number of buyers in just a year. The combination of lockdowns and stimulus money fueled Etsy's growth. These factors are gone.
  • Etsy is now operating in a tougher environment, both from a macro perspective as well as from having tougher competitors willing to outspend it to gain market share.
  • Etsy's key buyer demographic is under severe financial strain and that may be causing them to seek more value purchases rather than spend more to get unique gifts on Etsy.
  • The article examines whether Etsy's growth story is still intact and analyzes the status and trend of its active buyers.

Antique Jewelry Box

lechatnoir

Introduction

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is an e-commerce website that differentiates itself by selling handmade, personalized products and vintage items and eschews the reselling of mass-market products. It grew very quickly during the pandemic, doubling the number of buyers in just a year. The

This article was written by

James Long profile picture
James Long
1.49K Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who has been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's growth prospects.My work is published on two platforms, Seeking Alpha and FAST Graphs  (https://fastgraphs.com/blog/category/research-articles/).I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments and follow me on Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, or on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ETSY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETSY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETSY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.