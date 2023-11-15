tupungato

Thesis

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is a company that is under intense market pressure with a lot of uncertainty and a lot of people seeing a tough 2024 for them. But I think most of it is overblown, and Winnebago has a strong case for being a better company in 5 years than it is today because of its excellent management team. Moreover, the combination of share buybacks, rising dividends and growing earnings is one of the best bets in the stock market for long-term investors. 2024 could be a tough year for the stock, but I think shareholders will be rewarded in 2025 and beyond.

Business Overview

Winnebago is a company of industry-leading lifestyle brands in the recreational vehicle, marine and specialty vehicle industries. Its net revenues break down as follows: Motorhome 44,7%, Towable 40.5% and Marine / Other 14.8%. Market share in the motorhome industry is 18%, down from 21% in 2020 to 2022, and 11% in towable RVs, down from 12% in 2021/2022. However, both are significantly higher than in 2017. In particular, towable RVs grew from 6% to 11% over this period. Sales are mainly through independent dealers, who are currently selling off most of their previous year's models due to the weak demand situation. Cautious estimates are that the difficult situation and pressure will most likely continue until H1 2024 and perhaps even longer. However, the management team, which I think is very competent, has a lot of confidence in the long-term potential, which they have shown by buying back a lot of shares.

Smart M&A activity has helped a lot. Grand Design in 2016, Barletta in 2021, as well as Chris-Craft in 2018 and Newmar in 2019 were all value generators. In addition, COVID and low interest rates also helped to increase revenues, and some argue that this was a big pull forward in demand and that revenues in the future will be much lower for a longer period of time. With 18% short interest, there are quite a few people betting against this stock, so we will talk about that in more detail later.

Capital Allocation of WGO

Data by YCharts

Because Winnebago is in a cyclical industry that has peaked, ROIC is trending downward. Currently, the ROIC-WACC spread is still positive, but this could change depending on how the business is performing in 2024. Further pressure would likely result in a negative spread for some time. Right now, I would say the WACC is between 8% and 9% if we take the cost of debt at ~3%, a tax rate of 22%, and the cost of equity at ~10%. So a spread of 2% to 3% is quite okay for a company in such a tough environment this year. They are still creating value, and as the economy recovers, the spread will widen sharply, rewarding shareholders.

The excellent acquisitions of the past few years, combined with the rising dividend and a strong share buyback program, have shown that the new management team is very capable of creating value and using capital efficiently. The dividend increased by 50% in FY22 and FY23, and in FY22 they repurchased over 10% of the outstanding shares, which amounted to $210 million. In FY23, they took it a little easier and only bought back $50 million. However, they still have their ongoing share repurchase program but the number one priority is still to invest in growth and M&A, which they did with the Lithionics acquisition. As a result, they expect to gain a technological advantage with unique and diverse battery solutions.

Growth Opportunities

In the marine segment, the Twin Engine and Reserve Leggera will be launched in December 2023, and in the towable RV segment, the Influence will be launched in November and the Reflection and Access were launched in October. In general, the strategy is to attract new customers and serve different price points with its new models. In addition, the E-RV is a growth driver for the future and new demographics. The industry in general is seeing a trend of more people interested in their products who are not part of the normal buying demographic, which has mostly been white and middle-aged in a rural area.

Winnebago's Balance Sheet

Outstanding debt is $592 million and FCF for FY23 is $211 million. So 3 years of FCF or on a normalized basis ~1.5x normalized FCF (~$400m) would be enough to pay off the debt. To me, this shows that the balance sheet is strong and the company is not overleveraged. In fact, they would like to be a little bit more leveraged.

Are there Competitive Advantages and Barriers to Entry?

In the RV market, THOR (THO) and Forest River are the dominant forces, with Winnebago a distant third. However, since 2017, Winnebago has been able to gain some market share through strong mergers and acquisitions. Barriers to entry are low, but Winnebago is a strong brand name that stands for quality, and Grand Design has great potential. But competition is fierce, and River Forest and THOR will try to attack Winnebago's competitive advantages, and Winnebago will try to do the same.

However, due to acquisitions, Winnebago's portfolio has become more diversified and, in particular, Barletta's growth rates are strong, outperforming the market and gaining significant market share each year. From 0% market share in 2017 to 7% in FY23 is a strong growth rate.

Reverse DCF

Author

To justify the current share price, diluted EPS must grow 13% over the next 5 years and 12% over the following 5 years. The long-term EPS CAGR is 18.62% over the past 10 years and 14.12% over the past 5 years, which is above the required range. This leads us to conclude that the shares are undervalued if there is no severe recession or if the decline in demand has not been as severe as some believe.

In general, Winnebago has experienced strong growth rates with a 21% 5Y CAGR in net income and a 43% 5Y CAGR in FCF. One of the rare instances where M&A activity has created value.

Peer Comparisons THO

The best comparison to a public company is THOR Industries, one of the two leaders in the RV industry. The other direct competitor, Forest River, is a privately held company owned by Berkshire Hathaway and has a Berkshire line of RVs as a tribute. In addition, Marine companies could be a comparison, but since Marine's share is relatively small at the moment, I think THOR is the best one to compare them to right now. But things could change depending on how fast the marine segment grows.

Author + Seeking Alpha Data

WGO has clear advantages in gross profit and EBIT margin, while growing revenues much faster. They also have a higher return on equity and only trail in FCF margin. So I think the multiple for THOR is too high, even taking into account their market position. I do not think that Winnebago will catch up in the next 1 or 2 years in terms of multiple, but over a longer time frame like 5 years I can see Winnebago catching up.

What are the Arguments of the People Who are Short Winnebago and are they Right?

The arguments of the short sellers are mostly that a recession, which they see as very likely, will lead to even more revenue declines, resulting in margin compression and negative FCF. But even they say that this company has a lot of upside potential once the economy recovers. So if there is no prolonged recession, or just a mild one, that would undermine a lot of the case.

There is also a lot of comparison with the GFC, which I think is exaggerated. The GFC was very different in terms of impact and cannot be compared to a normal recession. However, higher interest rates and price increases for new RVs caused some potential buyers to purchase a used RV. So as a result, some buyers were lost. In addition, some of the market share gained by Winnebago was reversed.

Conclusion

In investing, it is important to visualize what a company will look like in 2 or 3 years and whether the company will be in a better or worse situation. The average recession lasts 10 months, so if we assume that most of 2024 will be affected, we can expect a recovery in 2025. But buying stocks of companies that are going to rebound strongly, like Winnebago, is a good strategy if you want to beat the returns of the index. So I would say that in 2025, Winnebago's stock will trade at a higher multiple, and therefore a higher price, because the company will be in a much better position than it is today.