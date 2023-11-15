Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Skyworks: Still Hold, No Near-Term Catalyst Here

Nov. 15, 2023 8:00 AM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)AAPL
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We are maintaining our hold-rating on Skyworks.
  • September quarter results and December quarter outlook confirm our belief of a muted smartphone, IoT and communications infrastructure TAM.
  • Clearly, many investors were disappointed with the lower gross margin outlook due to lower factory loading as the company reduces its Balance Sheet inventory.
  • The stock has declined about 16% since our downgrade in mid-August, underperforming the S&P 500 by 15%.
  • While we believe most of the negatives have been priced into the stock, we don't see any meaningful catalyst for SWKS. We expect the stock to be an in-line performer through 1H24.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Sand Dunes at Sunset

jhorrocks

We continue to be hold-rated on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). While we like SWKS's positioning with Apple (AAPL) and MediaTek, we don't see any near-term catalyst driving financial outperformance. September quarter results and December quarter outlook confirm our

Our investing group, Tech Contrarians, discussed this idea in more depth alongside the broader industry and macro trends. We cover the tech industry from the industry-first approach, sifting through market noise to capture outperformers. 

Feel free to test the service on a free two-week trial today. 

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
8.09K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SWKS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWKS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SWKS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.