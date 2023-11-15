Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Presents at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 15, 2023 6:12 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Jefferies London Healthcare Conference November 15, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roger Song - Jefferies

Conference Call Participants

John Jacob - President & CEO

Filip Dubovsky - President of Research and Development

Jim Kelly - EVP & CFO

Roger Song

All right. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to day two at Jefferies Healthcare Conference in London. My name is Roger Song, one of the senior analysts cover biotech at Jefferies in the U.S. Next, presenting company is Novavax. Welcome, John, Filip and Jim.

John Jacob

Thank you, Roger.

Filip Dubovsky

Hey Roger.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Roger Song

Awesome. So maybe we kick this off right now. So maybe John, as a relatively new CEO, but, you have been with Novavax for a couple of months already. What is your updated elevator pitch for Novavax? What's the recent kind of a strategic priority you lay out for the company?

John Jacob

Well, look, we've had -- we have three strategic priorities for the company and first and foremost was launching our updated vaccine in line with regulatory authority requirements in the U.S., Europe and other key markets and we're proud to say we've done that with key authorizations in the U.S. and in Europe and pending filings that are all completed in other key markets, including Australia, New Zealand, Israel, etcetera. So we're very excited about that.

And the second key priority was to stabilize the company financially to make sure that we could reduce current liabilities and build enough cash runway to really keep the company more steady and so we can focus on the launch and the growth of our product market share.

So we were able to reduce current liabilities by over $1 billion, operating expenses by over $1 billion since 2022 and actually, we're $100 million ahead on

