Top Chinese Stocks To Buy: Biden-Xi APEC Meeting

Nov. 15, 2023 7:00 AM ETBEKE, EDU, BABA, BABAF
Steven Cress
SA Quant Strategist

Summary

  • China is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, accounting for nearly 30% of the MSCI EM Index.
  • Chinese stocks rallied after the November 2022 Xi-Biden G-20 Summit as investor sentiment grew optimistic. Ready your portfolio for this week’s Biden-Xi APEC summit.
  • Chinese stocks can be more volatile but often have high return potential. Since September, our Quant recommendation of PDD is up 11% vs. a flat S&P 500.
  • Given the modest expectations set for this summit, any favorable developments could positively influence Chinese stocks that boast solid fundamentals.
  • Although political uncertainties can deter investors, and expectations of a positive outcome are low for the Xi-Biden meeting, we'll look at three Strong Buy Quant-rated stocks.

Why are President Biden and Xi Jinping meeting?

It has been six years since Chinese President Xi Jinping set foot in the United States, visiting former President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago. Over recent years, the US-China relationship has grown worse. Biden and

33.76K Followers
Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company. Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

Comments

