The Pendulum Of Fed Expectations Swings Too Hard

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • Capital markets overreacted to softer-than-expected CPI, with implied yield of December 2024 Fed funds futures falling by 25 bp.
  • China's data were uninspiring, with steady industrial output and an increase in retail sales, but property investment and sales fell.
  • Global equities rallied, with most markets in Asia Pacific rising more than 1%, while European benchmark yields are mostly softer.

American Dollar Symbol Standing On Wood Surface In Front Of A Graph

MicroStockHub

Overview

The capital markets' reaction to softer-than-expected CPI was too much. The implied yield of the December 2024 Fed funds futures fell by 25 bp as if the October's CPI was worth a full quarter-point rate cut next year. US two- and

Marc Chandler
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

