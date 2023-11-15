Justin Sullivan

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) continues to be a disaster and bitter disappointment for investors. The stock is declining and declining and does not find a bottom. So far, the stock lost 82% of its previous value and the last two years have been nothing but painful. While I clearly saw PayPal as not being a good investment at $270 in September 2021 and was still a bit cautious in February 2022 when PayPal was trading for $110 (although I rated the stock already as a "Buy"), I am clearly bullish since July 2022 when the stock was trading for $73. Since then, I published four more bullish articles - and especially in my last two articles I was extremely bullish.

Of course, I am constantly asking myself if I am wrong and if there is something I overlooked. To be honest, I was expecting PayPal to perform similarly to Meta Platforms (Link to last article and Ticker) and increase rather quickly from the lows again as the stock price seems to be so unjustified. However, that has not happened so far. So come with me on my thought process when I am assessing PayPal again.

Quarterly Results

As always, I am starting by looking at the last quarterly results to get a feeling for the performance of the business. For starters, PayPal could beat analysts' estimates for revenue as well as earnings per share. And while the company could beat revenue estimates only slightly (by $20 million), earnings per share were $0.07 higher than expected, which is a solid beat. While this tells us nothing about the performance of the company, it tells us a little bit about investors' sentiment and that the company is performing better than analysts are expecting and that the market might be underestimating the business.

PayPal Q3/23 Presentation

Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $7,418 million and compared to $6,846 million in Q3/22 this resulted in 8.4% year-over-year top-line growth. Operating income also increased 4.5% year-over-year from $1,118 million in the same quarter last year to $1,168 million this quarter. Diluted net income per share however declined from $1.15 in Q3/22 to $0.93 in Q3/23 - resulting in a 19.1% YoY decline. The main reason for the declining earnings per share was "Other income" of $460 million in the same quarter last year due to net gains on strategic investments. And with such additional gains missing this quarter, earnings per share were lower despite higher revenue and higher operating income.

We can therefore look at non-GAAP numbers with adjusted diluted earnings per share increasing 20.4% YoY from $1.08 in Q3/22 to $1.30 in Q3/23. When looking at another non-GAAP metric, the free cash flow, we see a decline from $1,573 million in the same quarter last year to $1,101 million this quarter. We can also look at the adjusted free cash flow: This number increased from $1,573 million in Q3/22 to $1,911 million in Q3/23 - resulting in 21.5% year-over-year growth. The adjusted number is correcting for "Impact of net outflows for European BNPL receivables originated as HFS" - and is therefore $810 million higher.

PayPal Q3/23 Presentation

When looking at further metrics, total payment volume increased from $336,973 million in Q3/22 to $387,701 million in Q3/23 - resulting in 15.1% year-over-year growth. The number of payment transactions increased 11.2% year-over-year from 5,643 million in the same quarter last year to 6,275 million this quarter. Compared to the previous quarter (6,074 million in payment transactions) the number also increased by 3.3% QoQ). Additionally, payment transactions per active account increased from 50.1 in the same quarter last year (resulting in 13.0% YoY growth) and from 54.7 in the previous quarter (resulting in 3.5% QoQ growth) to 56.6 this quarter.

PayPal Q3/23 Presentation

When looking at the two business segments of PayPal, the biggest part of revenue (90%) is stemming from transaction revenue, which increased 6.7% YoY to $6,654 million. Additionally, "revenue from other valued-added services" grew 24.8% year-over-year to $764 million this quarter which was almost entirely driven by increased interest income on customer store balances.

PayPal increased its guidance once again and is now expecting non-GAAP earnings per share to grow 21% compared to fiscal 2022 and earnings per share are expected to be $4.98 in fiscal 2023. Free cash flow is now expected to be above $4.6 billion (while the company expected $5 billion in a previous guidance).

PayPal Q3/23 Presentation

Overall, the picture is similar to the last few quarters. PayPal is still growing at a solid pace in the mid-to-high single digits in most key metrics, but we are not coming close to past growth rates.

Strategic Allocation of Capital

Not only is PayPal still growing at a solid pace in the last few years and growing most key metrics - but management has also making good and strategic capital allocation decisions in the last few years. Especially since 2021, PayPal has been spending high amounts of share buybacks - $4.2 billion in 2022 and an estimated amount of $5.0 billion in 2023 is money well spent, considering the extremely undervalued share price (we will get to that). In 2021, PayPal also spent $3.4 billion on share buybacks - with $2,186 million spent in the first quarter at extremely high prices. This was not the best decision, but share repurchases in the following quarters was money well spent.

PayPal Q3/23 Presentation

And the number of shares outstanding decreased in the last few quarters and in the last twelve months, PayPal decreased the number by 5.0% from 1,157 million to 1,098 million outstanding shares. And during the last earnings call, the CFO affirmed that share buybacks will continue to play an important role in the years to come.

Data by YCharts

New Management, New Strategy, New Focus

Recently, PayPal announced a new CEO - Alex Chriss. Before becoming CEO of PayPal, he was a manager at Intuit Inc. (INTU) where he worked for almost 20 years. And the new CEO started his first earnings call with a strong statement:

I am also walking in eyes wide open. There are clearly challenges to tackle. I am someone who speaks plainly and transparently. If we are doing things well, I will highlight them. If there are things we can do better and need to fix, then I will have no hesitation in calling those out too.

Additionally, PayPal announced a new CFO. Jamie Miller became the new chief financial officer effective November 6, 2023. Most recently, Jamie was CFO of Ernst & Young, and he has decades of experience.

It also became clear during the last earnings call that PayPal is restructuring its business. Aside from sales of loans to KKR, PayPal is also maintaining a tightened origination strategy for the PayPal business loans portfolio - this portfolio now represents approximately 12% of the overall credit portfolio (vs 21% one year ago). PayPal also announced the divesture of "Happy Returns": In September the company entered into an agreement to sell it to United Parcel Service (UPS) for $465 million in cash.

And PayPal will start providing consistent metrics to allow shareholders to understand the business better. According to the new CEO, this hasn't been the case in the past. PayPal will clearly communicate what it views as important metrics by presenting these metrics to shareholders every quarter. Alex Chriss also talked a lot about how he likes to run the business and how the management team should be guided by margin-accretive revenue growth. Only time will tell if PayPal actually delivers or if these are empty phrases by management.

Playing Advocatus Diaboli

So far, the picture painted is rather positive. Of course, PayPal is not growing at such a high pace anymore, but we still have reasons to remain optimistic.

Analysts however seem rather pessimistic about PayPal. When looking at earnings estimates in the last few quarters, we see constantly lowered earnings estimates. Analysts are still getting more and more pessimistic and are continuing to lower estimates for the years to come. And with constantly lowered estimates, it is not surprising that the stock is constantly declining as well.

PayPal: Consensus EPS revision trend (Seeking Alpha)

As I have mentioned above, I am extremely bullish about PayPal. But let's play the advocatus diaboli again and look at reasons why PayPal could be in big trouble and the constantly declining share price might be justified.

We can start by pointing out two problems I already mentioned in my last article - the declining number of active accounts as well as the declining margins.

I mentioned above that the total payment volume, the total number of payments, and the payments per active accounts increased. However, I skipped over one important metric - the number of active accounts - but almost everybody seems to know the problem. The number of active accounts declined by 2.8 million in the last quarter to about 429 million. The CFO pointed out that PayPal has new cohorts coming in and PayPal is "flushing out" low-quality customers in Latin America and Southeast Asia. I don't know if this is convincing enough, and PayPal is acknowledging that is has to focus on growing its customer base again.

Data by YCharts

Aside from the declining number of active accounts, the constantly declining margins can also be seen as problematic. And the strength of Braintree versus the branded checkout is continuing to pressure margins.

In my last article, I also pointed out that the market in which PayPal is operating is expected to grow at a rather high pace and that PayPal should profit from this. But what if PayPal is constantly losing market shares? And when talking about PayPal losing market share, most people are mentioning Apple (AAPL) and Apple Pay. It is estimated that Apple Pay has about 500 million users right now, but it is difficult to know as Apple doesn't disclose any numbers. Apple Pay is belonging to Apple's "Services" business segment - but the App Store is also part of this segment. In fiscal 2023, Apple could grow its service segment by 9.0% and we can assume that Apple Pay is also growing - but we don't know.

In Germany, for example, it seems like PayPal is dominating the market and Apple Pay seems to be struggling. In 2022, PayPal began dominating the e-commerce market in Germany with most shoppers using PayPal (29.6%). And so far, when comparing Apple Pay and PayPal, the latter is leading in every country.

And while PayPal has a wide economic moat in my opinion, the moat is not as powerful as for example the moat of Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), which are both owning a physical network that is extremely expensive to duplicate. And Apple is certainly a powerful competitor with huge financial resources and way more than a billion people already using the products.

Another problem could be the struggling economy, which might lead to lower payments. While digital payments are still taking market shares from other (traditional) forms of payments - and will most likely continue to do so for many years to come - the total payment volume is tied to economic development. And assuming we are headed towards a recession in which customers spend less and try to cut unnecessary spending, we also must assume a negative impact on PayPal's business.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

After looking at positive, bullish arguments as well as negative, bearish arguments the last step is always to determine an intrinsic value using growth and free cash flow assumptions based on the assessment of the business. As a basis for our calculation, we are using a 10% discount rate (as this is the annual return I like to achieve) and we are calculating with 1,098 million diluted shares outstanding.

For fiscal 2023 we assume a free cash flow of $4.6 billion - according to the company's guidance. For 2024 however, we can be more optimistic. So far, the free cash flow in 2023 was about $2 billion lower than it could have been due to the HFS impact mentioned above. Hence, I will calculate with a free cash flow of $6.6 billion in 2024. For the years following 2024, I will assume a growth rate of 6% annually till perpetuity. In my opinion, this is a moderate growth rate for PayPal and a rate that should be achievable for the business. When looking at the last five years, PayPal could grow revenue with a CAGR of 16.01%, operating income with a CAGR of 12.35%, and earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 7.29%. But we must point out that PayPal was clearly struggling in the last few years and analysts are way more optimistic for the years to come. Between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2032, analysts are expecting the bottom line to grow with a CAGR of 16.7% (and this is despite the constantly lower earnings estimates mentioned above).

PayPal: Consensus EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

When calculating with these assumptions, we get an intrinsic value of $140.42 for PayPal and the stock is therefore deeply undervalued.

Bottom Line

As explained in this article, I see some risks for PayPal: The economy potentially slowing down in the next few years and increased competitive pressures, which could already be visible in declining margins and lower active accounts are certainly two risks we should not ignore. Nevertheless, I see PayPal as a strong brand name and resilient business and even if the company should only be able to grow in the low to mid-single digits the stock is deeply undervalued.

I remain extremely bullish and in my opinion, PayPal remains one of the better buying opportunities of the last few years. I am extremely bullish and see the stock as a strong buy. I recently increased my PayPal position again by about 25% and bought shares for $51 after I had already increased my position in May 2023 when PayPal was trading for $64.