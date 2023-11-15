Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Presents at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Call Start: 02:05 January 1, 0000 2:44 AM ET

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

November 15, 2023 02:05 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Skiadas - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Simon Flannery

Let me join Emmett in welcoming you all to Barcelona. It's great to have you here. There's plenty of coffee outside for those coming from the U.S. will make us through the day. It's my great pleasure to welcome to Barcelona, Tony Skiadas. Tony, congratulations on recently has been named the CFO of Verizon.

Tony Skiadas

Thank you.

Simon Flannery

We're delighted to have you here. I know you have some safe harbor comments

Tony Skiadas

Yes.

Simon Flannery

Just to get out of the way.

Tony Skiadas

Sure. So just some quick housekeeping. So, I just want to draw your attention to Verizon's safe harbor statement and SEC filings, which are located on Verizon's website, and we may make future comments that are subject to risks and uncertainties. So with that, we can go on.

Question-and-Answer Session

Simon Flannery

Great. Thank you. And for Morgan Stanley disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research website/disclosures. So Tony, it's been a busy year at Verizon, you've had a lot of management changes in the spring time. So, perhaps for those who haven't been following this closely, could you just talk us through the reshuffle that happened in the spring and where are we today and what are, kind of, the early signpost of results from that?

Tony Skiadas

Sure. So, back in March, Hans made a bunch of changes. He was running the consumer business at the time and he decided to bring Sampath into the consumer role, he was running our Verizon business group, previously. And behind him, came

