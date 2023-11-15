Aura Biosciences: Mid-2024 Data Could Bring Expansion Opportunity

Svitlana Lutchenko/iStock via Getty Images

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) has made great progress in being able to advance its pipeline. That's because it is gearing up to dose the first patient for its phase 3 CoMpass trial, which is using bel-sar for the treatment of patients with primary choroidal melanoma. This is just one of the few programs that it is working on. In order to continue its pipeline towards using bel-sar for ocular cancers, it is also initiating a phase 2 study in 2024 using this drug to treat patients with choroidal metastasis. Investors won't have to wait long to see clinical data from this mid-stage study either, because it is expected that results from it are going to be released by the end of 2024. However, one important item to point out is that bel-sar isn't just only being used to treat ocular cancers. It is also being advanced to treat patients with non-muscle invasive bladder [NMIBC] and muscle-invasive bladder cancer [MIBC]. Some preliminary data was released from an ongoing phase 1 study using bel-sar to treat these patient populations. Why I believe that there is an opportunity here is because additional data from this very same program is expected by mid-2024.

Phase 1 Study Data Readout Could Bring Expansion Indication

As I noted above, Aura Biosciences has been able to make progress in being able to advance bel-sar for the treatment of patients with two ocular disorders. The two ocular indications being targeted by this company are primary choroidal melanoma and choroidal metastasis. While it is good that it has been able to advance this drug for the targeting of these two ocular disorders, it has a chance to branch away towards using bel-sar against other oncology targets. One such target it is wanting to shift towards would be bladder cancer. It is looking to go after both muscle-invasive bladder cancer [MIBC] and non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC]. The global bladder cancer market is projected to reach $8.2 billion by 2032. In order to see if the base of the tumor in these bladder cancer patients can be destroyed with bel-sar, the biotech was able to initiate a "window of opportunity" study. This is a phase 1 open-label trial, which is expected to enroll up to 19 bladder cancer patients. The initial cohort of the trial was to determine the safety and tolerability of bel-sar for the treatment of this patient population.

A single injection of this drug in the completed enrolled cohort noted that bel-sar injection was safe. Why is this important? That's because this was just the testing of this drug by itself. Once it was concluded that this drug alone was safe for these bladder cancer patients to take, the company shifted to the next cohort which incorporated bel-sar with light activation. This program is coming along well, especially when looking at the first patient that had bel-sar injection with light activation. Such a patient was shown to achieve a clinical complete response [CR]. Should other patients added to this cohort achieve a similar outcome, then this would become another solid program to be added to the pipeline. Not just the use of bel-sar for primary choroidal melanoma or choroidal metastasis. Investors won't have to wait long to see data from this study either, because results from this phase 1 "window of opportunity" trial are expected to be released in mid-2024.

The thing is that bel-sar may not have much in the way in terms of competition. Why is that? That's because it has the potential to be given as a front-line treatment option in conjunction with TURBT. TURBT stands for "Trans Urethral Removal of Bladder Tumor". In essence, this procedure is the first treatment a person with bladder cancer. The surgeon removes the tumor bladder through the patient's urethra. Then how does bel-sar exactly fit into this? It is because a lot of these patients experience recurrence after going through TURBT. On the other hand, it is possible that if bel-sar is given in conjunction with TURBT, it might be possible to prevent such a recurrence. Not only that, but typically once TURBT fails, then these bladder cancer patients have to move on towards either other standard of care [SOC] treatments such as Bacillus Calmette Guerin [BCG] or Adjuvant chemotherapy. If bel-sar and TURBT end up succeeding, then there will be a way for such patients to avoid the need for BCG or adjuvant chemotherapy. Another possible option is that bel-sar might even be able to increase efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors used for bladder cancer, such as KEYTRUDA. The bottom-line here is that if the use of bel-sar works out with TURBT, then it can become the new SOC option for these patients.

Phase 3 Dosing Expected Soon For Lead Program Using Bel-Sar

The main clinical program in the pipeline is the use of bel-sar, which is being advance into a global trial to be known as CoMpass. It is expected that the first patient to be dosed in this global phase 3 study will be in Q4 of 2023. A total of 100 patients are going to be randomized 2:1:2 to receive either of the following doses:

High dose of bel-sar with suprachoroidal administration

Low dose regimen of bel-sar with suprachoroidal administration

Sham control

The primary endpoint of this study is going to be evaluating time to tumor progression. One thing to note is that this trial made with the FDA as part of a Special Protocol Assessment [SPA] , which is why the design of the trial ended up the way it did. Choroidal melanoma is a type of cancer that occurs in the pigmented cells of the choroid. What makes this a good target for Aura Biosciences is that there are no drugs approved for it, which means no competition in place. It is definitely a rare eye disorder, because it is said that it impacts about 11,000 patients in the United States and Europe each year. Radiotherapy is a type of treatment option for these patients, however, it is not ideal. Especially, when you consider that despite this treatment option, death occurs in more than 50% of cases. Positive data was presented from a phase 2 study whereby suprachoroidal administration of bel-sar was used as first-line treatment for adults with early-stage choroidal melanoma [CM]. It was noted that as of a follow-up of 12 months, patients in cohorts 5 and 6 who received 3 cycles of therapy, achieved a tumor control rate of 80% [8 out of 10 patients].

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Aura Biosciences had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $149.1 million as of September 30, 2023. The good news is that there won't be any near-term risk of dilution for investors that want to invest in this biotech. It is because it priced an underwritten public offering whereby it sold 11,000,000 shares its common stock at a price of $9 per share. Total gross proceeds raised from this offering was $92.5 million after deducting expenses. In addition, the company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,650,000 additional shares of its common stock at a price of $8.46 per share. With the cash on hand of $149.1 million, plus the newly added $92.5 million, it believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations into the 2nd half of 2026.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Aura Biosciences. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of bel-sar for the treatment of patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer [MIBC] and non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC], in the ongoing phase 1 study. There is no guarantee that adding light activation to the rest of the patients will yield an equivalent or superior outcome like the 1 patient I noted above, who ended up achieving a clinical complete response. A second risk to consider would be with respect to the soon to be initiated phase 2 study, which is going to use bel-sar for the treatment of patients with choroidal metastasis. This mid-stage study is expected to start in 2024 and from there initial data is expected by the end of 2024. Even though bel-sar has achieved some positive data of being able to treat patients with primary choroidal melanoma, there is no guarantee that it will work for choroidal metastases. The third and final risk to consider would be with respect to the ongoing phase 3 CoMpass trial, which is using bel-sar for the treatment of patients with primary choroidal melanoma. There is no assurance that the primary endpoint will be met for this late-stage study for starters. Nor, that the FDA will accept a regulatory filing of bel-sar for the treatment of this patient population, even if the primary endpoint is met.

Conclusion

Aura Biosciences has made great progress in being able to advance its pipeline. That's because it is already in the process of testing its lead drug candidate bel-sar for the treatment of patients with primary choroidal melanoma. There is the potential for it to possibly expand its presence in another ocular disorder, which would be choroidal metastases as well. Lastly, there is an ability to expand beyond only targeting ocular disorders with this drug. This would be through the use of an ongoing phase 1 study, which is using bel-sar for the treatment of patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer [MIBC] and non-muscle invasive bladder cancer [NMIBC]. I believe that there is potential here with this biotech, because of the catalysts on the way. There are going to be two data readouts to come about in 2024, which if positive, have a chance at boosting shareholder value. Such data readouts expected then would be the use of bel-sar for the treatment of patients with bladder cancer and choroidal metastases respectively. I believe that these are two possible value creation events that investors should keep an eye on in the coming year.