The Bulls Have The Ball Again

anton5146/E+ via Getty Images

This market reminds me of last weekend's UNC (bulls) vs. Duke (bears) football game on Saturday night, which was a very high scoring affair filled with lots of lead changes and several huge plays for long yardage before the Heels (my alma mater) pulled out the win in double overtime. That game was a lot like this year's market with bulls and bears battling it out over the line of scrimmage with their respective narratives to see who can win over the consensus of investors. A soft landing and bull market lined up against a recession and resumption of the bear market. Yesterday, the bulls finally scored a much needed touchdown, which could be the game winner, by advancing the S&P 500 well above all near-term resistance and bringing an end to the correction that their critics claimed was just a bear-market rally.

Finviz

The surge in the major market indexes, which included a 5.4% gain for the Russell 2000 small cap index, was on strengthening breadth, which had been a missing link. Most importantly, it was fueled by an inflation report for October that was far better than expected, convincing the consensus that the Fed is done raising interest rates. That sent bond yields across the curve sharply lower with the 10-year Treasury yield falling below 4.5%. Investors are now focused on how soon the Fed will start to lower short-term rates to normalize monetary policy, as the rate of economic growth slows, and the rate of inflation falls closer to the Fed's target of 2%. A soft landing for the economy in 2024, which was unheard of at the start of the year, is slowly becoming the consensus view. The bulls now have the ball, and bears are on their heels.

Bloomberg

For those still questioning the viability of the year-end rally, look at the chart below. According to Bloomberg, when the S&P 500 has been up 5% or more through mid-November over the past 22 years, it has finished higher every single time. If we go back 50 years, it was higher 26 out of 30 times. Those are strong odds for more upside in an S&P 500 that is only 100 points away from new highs for the year.

Bloomberg

As for this year's competition, the bears threw a Hail Mary pass on Monday by suggesting that the Dow Jones Industrials was going to trigger a foreboding Death Cross. In fact, it did! The 50-day moving average for the index fell below the 200-day moving average, but it turns out that is not so foreboding after all. According to Dow Jones Market Data, going back to 2000, the Dow Jones rose an average of 4.6% three months after a death cross occurred. It rose an average of 8.1% one year later. It looks like this pass was intercepted by the bulls after Tuesday's market performance.