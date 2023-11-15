Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 15, 2023 8:15 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.19K Followers

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Jefferies London Healthcare Conference November 15, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Dickinson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Yee - Biotech Analyst, Jeffries

Michael Yee

Okay, good morning. Thank you everyone for joining us on a morning session here on day two of the Jeffries Global London Healthcare Conference. I'm Mike Yee, one of the biotech analysts at Jeffries, and I'm really pleased to have with us up here on the stage the Chief Financial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Andy Dickinson. Andy, great to have you with us

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Yee

I would love to just maybe take a step back, talk about your outlook on 2024, but really sort of summarizing how Gilead has been positioned in 2023? Just reported earnings a couple weeks ago, a lot of people are obviously thinking about growth at Gilead, core business, pipeline, and how you position for 2024? So maybe just coming away from third quarter, give us a snapshot about how you're feeling about things and we'll get into a little more of the details.

Andrew Dickinson

Yes, no, thank you. First of all, thank you for having us. It's been a great conference. Appreciate it. It's good to see everyone. Thank you for joining us. 2023 has been another great year for Gilead, and 2024 is set up for a lot of very important catalysts as you know. So, maybe just to kind of step back, for those of you that haven't followed Gilead that closely, we are the world's largest virology Company.

We have a thriving and growing oncology business. When you look at our financials, if you look at our base business, which is the vast majority of our sales, excluding our market leading COVID antiviral that's used for hospitalized COVID

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GILD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GILD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.