David Becker

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is a leading semiconductor company, known for its high-performance CPU, GPU, FPGA, and DPU product portfolios. Alongside Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), AMD's GPU products are gaining momentum in the new artificial intelligence ("AI") era, and the MI300 AI accelerator could emerge as a major growth driver in the coming years. I am initiating a "Buy" rating for AMD with a fair value of $130 per share.

Instinct MI300A and MI300X

During the Q3 FY23 earnings call, AMD management projected that Data Center GPU revenue would be approximately $400 million in the fourth quarter and exceed $2 billion in 2024, with revenue ramping up throughout the year. In FY22, AMD generated $6 billion in revenue in the Data Center business, accounting for 25.6% of the group's total revenue. The shipment of MI300A and MI300X accelerators significantly bolstered their data center business. According to the CEO, the MI300 is expected to become the fastest product to ramp to $1 billion in sales in the company's history.

AMD Q3 FY23 Presentation

The MI300A is a CPU+GPU accelerator comprising 146 billion transistors, while the MI300X is a strictly GPU product designed for the data center market. During the call, it was disclosed that they are on track to begin production shipments of Instinct MI300X GPU accelerators to leading cloud and OEM customers in the coming weeks. Additionally, production shipments of Instinct MI300A APUs started in early October to support the El Capitan Exascale supercomputer.

I believe that both the MI300A and MI300X will be significant growth drivers for AMD in the coming years. Firstly, although AMD's GPU products entered the market later than Nvidia's, the MI300X brings eight accelerators onto one platform with an impressive 1.5TB of HBM3 memory. With such powerful computing capabilities, MI300X is well-suited for large language models in AI machine learning.

Secondly, AMD's MI300X positions the company to compete with Nvidia's H100 GPU products. Lisa Su claimed that MI300X offers 5.2TBps of memory bandwidth, which is 1.6 times better than Nvidia's H100 GPUs. It's worth noting that Lisa Su was referring to Nvidia's H100 SXM version, and Nvidia does have a higher version of H100 NVL that uses two GPUs via the NVLink bridge, offering 7.8 TBps of memory bandwidth-still slightly higher than AMD's MI300X. However, MI300X is powerful enough to meet the computing needs of large language models.

Anandtech Website

Lastly, the data center AI market is substantial, with AMD projecting a total addressable market of $30 billion this year, expected to grow to $150 billion in 2027. Therefore, even without a significant market share, AMD can significantly grow its revenue in the data center AI sector.

ROCm Software Ecosystem

Nvidia's CUDA software has successfully established its ecosystem, encompassing hardware, software, and external partners. Similarly, AMD has been investing in its ROCm software. The latest ROCm software suite fully supports AMD's MI300 accelerators.

Due to CUDA's first-mover advantage, many existing codes on GitHub are predominantly CUDA-based, as indicated in AMD Lab Notes. To bridge this gap, AMD has been developing a PyTorch/TensorFlow Code Environment for AMD GPUs. This environment allows compatibility with CUDA-based code repositories on AMD GPUs, facilitating the expansion of AMD's ecosystem and helping customers build machine learning applications more efficiently.

The significance of successful software for an AI accelerator cannot be underestimated. Firstly, embedded software enables software engineers to fully leverage the accelerator's computing and memory performance. Secondly, these software interfaces allow machine learning models to share common basic modules, enhancing the speed of AI adoption. Lastly, the synergy between hardware and software ecosystems increases migration costs, making AMD's products more resistant to replacement.

Quarterly Update and Outlook

In Q3 FY23, AMD experienced a 4.2% YoY growth in revenue and a 0.9% increase in operating profits. This growth was driven by a strong performance in the Client segment, although it was offset by weaknesses in the Gaming and Embedded segments."

AMD Quarterly Results

In Q3 FY23, AMD generated $421 million in cash from operations and $297 million in free cash flow. They returned $511 million to shareholders through share repurchases, leaving $5.8 billion in remaining share repurchase authorization.

At the quarter's end, there was still $5.8 billion in cash on their balance sheet, and I estimate their gross debt leverage to be only around 1x in FY23, indicating a solid and robust balance sheet.

Looking at Q4 guidance, they anticipate revenue to be $6.1 billion, plus or minus $300 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 9% and a sequential increase of 5%. They expect double-digit growth in the data center segment. Additionally, the Non-GAAP gross margin is guided at 51.5%, marking around 50bps margin expansion year over year.

The historical financials in the table below illustrate their explosive growth in recent years, primarily driven by the data center, gaming, and embedded business, with the Xilinx acquisition in 2022. Most of their free cash flow has been allocated to share repurchases. Their capital allocation policy is crystal clear: internal R&D investments, share buybacks, and occasional acquisitions. With a very low debt leverage, their balance sheet remains strong.

AMD 10Ks

In summary, I anticipate that AMD's growth may experience fluctuations in the future, but it remains structurally sound, riding the wave of AI computing. The introduction of their new MI300 AI accelerators is expected to sustain high momentum in revenue growth. Many enterprises prioritize cloud and AI investments, significantly driving demand for accelerators. Research and Markets project a robust compound annual growth rate of 29.57% in the GPU market, reaching US$190 billion in 2028 from US$31 billion in 2021.

Risks Analysis

Geopolitical Risk in China: China currently accounts for over 22% of AMD's group revenue, with significant growth observed in recent years. However, the escalating political tension between the U.S. and China poses a challenge, as AMD faces the risk of trade restrictions. During the Q2 FY23 earnings call, Lisa Su informed analysts that they are keen on expanding their presence in the Chinese accelerator market across their product portfolio. To navigate potential U.S. export controls, AMD is planning to create a dedicated product tailored for their customer base in China seeking AI solutions. In my view, it is likely that they will develop this technology while adhering to export restrictions, possibly foregoing the use of the latest technology to ensure compliance.

AMD 10Ks

Growth Volatility: Despite the structural growth trend, AMD operates in diverse segments, including personal computing CPU, gaming, FPGA, and data centers. These end-markets are highly cyclical, and AMD's revenue growth may experience fluctuations in any given year. Earning volatility is a common risk shared by all chip companies.

Xilinx Acquisition: AMD successfully completed the acquisition of Xilinx for $49 billion last year, marking the largest chip deal in history. With 4,890 employees prior to the acquisition, Xilinx is a substantial company. The integration process for AMD is likely to be complex given the scale of the deal. Xilinx's expertise in FPGA technology is expected to enhance AMD's capabilities in data centers and high-performance computing. The potential integration challenges in the near future remain uncertain.

Valuation

In the discounted cash flow ("DCF") model, FY23's assumptions align with the company's guidance. Anticipating robust growth driven by MI300 shipments and ramp-up, I foresee a strong upward trajectory in the coming years. As enterprises increasingly shift workflows to the cloud and integrate machine learning into their operations, the demand for GPU accelerators is poised to surge. Accordingly, I assume a 30% revenue growth in FY24 and FY25, tapering down to 8% in FY32. With these growth projections, the model averages a 14% revenue growth rate during the FY23-FY32 period.

McKinsey projects that the semiconductor industry's aggregate annual growth could average between 6% to 8% up to 2030. Given AMD's strategic positioning in high-growth end-markets such as data center and gaming, the average growth rate of 14% appears reasonable to me.

AMD DCF - Author's Calculation

The margin expansion is mainly attributed to the launch of new products like MI300, coupled with operating leverage. Notably, the data center segment boasts the highest operating margin among AMD's major segments, and I anticipate it to experience the fastest revenue growth. This shift in the business mix is expected to be a key driver of the operating margin expansion.

In the model, a 10% discount rate, 4% terminal growth rate, and a 13% tax rate are employed. The estimated fair value in the model is $130 per share.

Verdict

With the launch of AMD's MI300 AI accelerators, poised to compete against Nvidia, I foresee the MI300 becoming a significant growth driver for AMD in the coming years. Considering the undervalued stock price, I am initiating a "Buy" rating.