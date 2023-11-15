Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SP500: FOMO And Short Covering - Let's See How Far It Goes

Nov. 15, 2023 9:30 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)IWM, MSFT, NVDA, SPY1 Comment
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
7.14K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 has been rising since a recent correction, driven by FOMO and short covering.
  • Weaker jobs data and lower-than-expected CPI have fueled expectations of more aggressive Fed cuts in 2024, supporting the rally.
  • However, we are facing a recession - and with that a recessionary bear market, but maybe not just yet.

Stocks Trade Higher, Pushing Dow Up

Andrew Burton

FOMO plus short covering

The S&P 500 (SP500) has been roaring higher since the recent 10% correction. It took about 10 days to reach within the late July highs. What explains this performance?

I've been short December

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
7.14K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 9:39 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.41K)
Oh pulease!!!! Another recession article. The data is mixed and a recession is NOT a slam dunk! This recession is the longest predicted recession ever, over a year now and analyst and economist sentiment is now slowing shifting to a soft landing.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.