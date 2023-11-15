Andrew Burton

FOMO plus short covering

The S&P 500 (SP500) has been roaring higher since the recent 10% correction. It took about 10 days to reach within the late July highs. What explains this performance?

I've been short December call options with strike 4400 the entire 2023, and I had the opportunity to close this position profitably during the recent correction. I even re-shorted and covered again, and then went neutral at the bottom, acknowledging that the Fed is likely done hiking interest rates.

Just recently I started to build a small short position after the sharp bounce, based on the technical resistance level, but also due to the emerging stagflationary pressures, which would make it difficult for the Fed to cut interest rates. This position is now closed as the resistance level was breached, and I am back in the neutral mode for tactical positioning in the S&P 500.

I closed the short position recognizing that the powerful move higher could continue. So, what's behind the move?

Let's take a step back, and first talk about the rally during the first half of 2023. The main driver of the rally from January 2023 to late July 2023 was the AI theme, triggered by Microsoft's (MSFT) investment in ChatGPT. The rally was led by the magnificent 7 megacap tech stocks, heavily weighted in the S&P500 (SPY). The rally was supported with the stunning earnings beat by Nvidia (NVDA) in April.

The rally ended in late July as the 10Y yield crossed the 4% level, which I described as the checkmate situation for stocks. The rise in 10Y yields was triggered by the Bank of Japan monetary policy tightening in late July - to allow JGB 10Y yields to rise to 1%. This BOJ action suggested that the demand for US Treasuries by Japanese investors would diminish as their domestic interest rate increased.

Further, there were several "weak" Treasury auctions, which opened up the possibility that foreign demand for US Treasuries is decreasing, while the supply of Treasuries is increasing due to the rising US fiscal deficit. In addition, Fitch downgraded US Treasuries. All this led to a rise in 10Y yields to the 5% level.

Rising 10Y yields caused the correction in stocks based on PE multiple contraction, as Treasury yields became more attractive relative to the S&P 500 earnings yield. Adding to the selloff was a mixed earnings season for megacaps. At this point, the AI theme was "dead" - "killed" by the rising yields.

So what happened at the bottom?

First, the BOJ had a muted and constrained policy meeting, without further tightening the monetary policy. Second, the Treasury refunding was not as high as expected, suggesting that the supply of Treasuries will not be as high as expected - mostly due to delayed tax payment from California, thus a temporary thing. In addition, the Treasury decided to sell less longer term Treasuries and more shorter term Treasuries. All this reduced the perceived supply-demand imbalance in Treasuries, which capped the 10Y yields at 5%.

The rally was really triggered by the weaker Jobs data for October, which restarted the soft landing theme. Weaker jobs data suggested that the disinflationary trend would continue, which cemented the Fed's pause.

Yet, Powell remained hawkish suggesting that the Fed could still hike if necessary, and suggested that the FOMC is not even thinking about the cuts yet. This supported the notion that we are facing a stagflationary environment - slowing growth and still sticky inflation above the 3% level.

However, the October CPI was lower than expected with the headline inflation at 0% MoM, and 3.2% YoY, while core CPI at 0.2% MoM and 4% YoY. This was enough to put the fire under the stock market, and not only to cement the notion that the Fed is done, but also suggest that the Fed could cut more aggressively in 2024 as the disinflationary process continues.

Essentially, the market is now pricing a faster than expected disinflationary process in 2024 and still growing economy.

The expectation of more aggressive Fed cuts in 2024 is causing the "uneducated" money from the sidelines to enter the stock market due to the "fear of missing out" - FOMO. This could be a powerful force in the near term. In addition, there are many shorts who need to cover. For example, there is almost 36% short interest in small stock ETF (IWM), and IWM spiked over 5% on CPI day - that's short covering. So, the combination of short covering and FOMO, could extend this rally.

What could stop the rally?

Technically, the only resistance now is the July high level 4600 and then the 4800 all-time high.

Fundamentally, we are facing a recession, and that means a significant earnings revision in earnings for 2024. Previously in the article I mentioned FOMO by "uneducated" institutional investors. This simply means trading based on sentiment and trend-following (excluding quantitative systematic funds).

But the fact is inflation is unlikely to go down to 2% without a recession. More importantly, given the stagflationary environment caused by de-globalization, inflation could stay at 3% even in a recession. The EU is in recession already. Japan just reported -2.1% GDP growth. Thus, the fundamentals are very bearish for stocks.

In addition, the credit bubble issue is not going away. As soon as the job market starts weakening, the housing bubble will burst due to forced selling. The commercial real estate defaults will rise with the first wave of refinancing. Add to this Moody's warning about the US fiscal deficit, the geopolitical situation - the list is long. So, the current FOMO is really uneducated trend following.

So, what will trigger the next leg lower? It will have to be the rise in unemployment, and the weekly unemployment claims will provide early warning. The spike in the weekly clams could signal an imminent recession, and in my book trigger the next leg lower. Until then I am in a wait-and-see mode for the S&P 500.

Here is the chart for the initial claims for unemployment.