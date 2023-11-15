Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Openlane: Attractive Valuation Warrants A Buy

Nov. 15, 2023 9:40 AM ETOPENLANE, Inc. (KAR)1 Comment
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Summary

  • Openlane is given a Buy rating due to its strong performance in the dealer-to-dealer segment, stable operating margins, and undervaluation compared to peers.
  • The company's gross profit margins have improved, driven by higher transportation margins and increased fees for platform services.
  • Openlane reported strong Q3 results with sales growth and resilience in the marketplace segment, although the finance segment saw a decline in adjusted EBITDA.

Investment Thesis

We ascribe Openlane (NYSE:KAR) with a Buy rating primarily driven by:

1) strength in its dealer-to-dealer segment which also generates higher margins as evidenced in its strong gross margin expansion over the past quarters

2) strong risk management

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

cssys
Today, 9:53 AM
KAR has SPUNN OFF most assets. they ripped off carvana on some old parking lots to the tune of 2 billion. 1 billion was for GOOD WILL. CAR DEALERS HATED ADESA. not much left of this old second rate auction house.
