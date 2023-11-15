Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory - Nvidia: The End Of An Era?

Nov. 15, 2023 9:00 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AMD, INTC, PG, QCOM, NVDQ, NVDX3 Comments
Summary

  • This quarter, we actively reduced our position in our favorite company, Nvidia.
  • Technology companies scale up rapidly, unconstrained by physical production capacity, but decline quicker.
  • Nvidia’s dominant market share is safe for the next several years; however, what it looks like in 5-7 years is unknown.

Semiconductor Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Like the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania (21-0 when he lost to Brock Lesnar), all good things must end. This quarter, we actively reduced our position in our favorite company, Nvidia. Over

Fund Letter Stock Ideas
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.97K Followers
Comments (3)

alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 9:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.41K)
No one knows what a company will look like in 5-7 yrs, and it's a fools errand to try although investors do it all the time and the market is predicted on the game. This creates the volatility in the markets with investors obsessing pathologically over the ever changing data. No one really knows the future, it's an illusion. However market sentiment is real and has to be considered in investing. I hate losing money and sold my NVDA while it is retracing. I believe the reality is, it really has no competition because it is so far ahead of any other company in hardware, software and services as a complete package. Like all super companies, it correctly saw the future before anyone else and put it's money into AI development wayyyyy before others, making it so far ahead. The question is can any other company catch up?!?!?!? AMD has a pitance share of the market compared to NVDA, and can any other company compete? I don't think technologically, however, NVDA's only Achilles heal is economics. Will companies be willing to purchase NVDA's higher end products orrrrr will less advanced technology from other companies chips or their own less advance but cheaper developed chips suffice. I bet on the economy recovering, but the demand for NVDA's top of the line chips slowing.
ryansdad profile picture
ryansdad
Today, 9:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (178)
Sell a leader because you don’t know what’s going to happen in 5-7 years lol ?
You could say that about every stock in the market!
With that mentality why just stay on the sidelines in fear of what might happen while the rest of us see $1000
B
BA.II+
Today, 9:06 AM
Investing Group
Comments (261)
Wrestling is fake, NVDA however, is the real deal.
