Tesla: Temper Your Expectations With The Cybertruck

Nov. 15, 2023 9:54 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)8 Comments
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.02K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s Semi rollout has been slow with only a rumored 36 trucks delivered to PepsiCo, far from the projected 50,000 units by 2024.
  • Lack of demand, poor design, and production quality issues may be contributing to the slow ramp-up of the Tesla Semi.
  • Investors also should temper their enthusiasm for the upcoming Cybertruck, as Tesla has a history of delays and difficulties in bringing products to market.

Tesla Cybertruck on the road between San Jose and San Francisco.

AntaresNS

About a year ago, I wrote a cautious article on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), arguing that investor enthusiasm for the just-released Tesla Semi was unrealistic and unlikely to bear fruit. At the time, Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO,

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

R
Reddy531
Today, 11:14 AM
Investing Group
Comments (180)
So Tesla to the moon...because thats what usually happens whenever there is any bad news for Tesla. I will wait for my $150 entry point, if it doesnt get there thats ok there are plenty of fish in the ocean.
Auto-Security-Analyst profile picture
Auto-Security-Analyst
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (110)
This is a great write-up and a lot of people will probably complain that you are being hard on Tesla, but I honestly don't know how they are going to manufacturer and sell 100,000-120,000 units of the cybertruck next year and I can't imagine that product ever selling 250,000-500,000 units per year. Q4 of this year will likely be the year that the 50% (then 40%) annual growth premise is busted, but all of 2024 may be when the company sees very little growth at all. BYD is breathing down their neck in China will fresh product and lots of production capability. Meanwhile Tesla has stale product with new headlights. In the USA buyers outside of California are realizing that hybrids and Plug in hybrids are a better match for our occasional long distance driving habits. The US is going to have excess EV production capacity and a price war will ensue. Will any of this make the stock drop? Who knows? Betting against emotional stock buyers is tricky. I am certainly staying out of that game.
L
LeaveYourDogmaBringYourDog
Today, 10:49 AM
Premium
Comments (6)
You (the author) throw whatever you can think of against the wall and hope something sticks. This instead of actually doing your research. It is a matter of ramping up for efficient mass production the vehicles. This includes the 4680 batteries in the vehicles that use them. I believe the Cybertruck is one such vehicle. How many times in how many years has Musk said "production is hard". And how many times have dolts who play financial journalist online yelled "the competition is coming. The competition is coming". Now we see GM, Ford, VW and much of legacy auto in general slink away in shame as they are not yet able to do a "big boy's job" of building EVs! So competition is retreating to their cozy beds while their houses burn. Meanwhile Tesla pushes ahead rather than going home to mommy and crying "its too hard mommy". And for that they appear to have made huge strides in the mass production of the 4680s. And yes Cybertruck will take a while. And yes everyone should take that soberly. But the joke of reasons you give are questions asked by a child: "it may be this... it may be that". To borrow a phrase "it's production, stupid". We saw it with Model 3 and that turned out to be both real work and really successful.

Here is the actual takeaway for your readers: yes semis and Cybertruck will take time to reach serious production levels. But some of the hard work is done. The rest is progressing as Tesla pushes ahead Through The Hard Work. While legacy is winded just in their warmups and so, Suddenly, legacy falling EFB (Even Further Behind; yes I think we need an acronym now to illustrate the dire state of legacy).

Yes, it is true that the short term issues are real. And they are short term. The long term issues are making Tesla even stronger by the day. If you want to day trade then be smart about it. If you are an investor then the path looks to me to be about as clear as can be.

Note I am invested in Tesla and do not mean this to be financial advice. You need to decide for yourselves what is best for you.
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (3.02K)
@LeaveYourDogmaBringYourDog Why does Musk make all his forward looking projections that do not reflect any issues(ignores the chance that something might go wrong) could possibly get in the way of reaching them if they are so obvious to everyone like you say..

How do you know these are short term issues, Musk has basically been silent about the semi/cybertruck/roadster/solar roof/robots guidance
C
Clark158f1
Today, 10:44 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.56K)
BUY the rumor....Sell the news....typical stuff.

100 CYBERTRUCKS will be the joke of the day if thats all they deliver.
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (3.02K)
Musk hyped the semi deliveries to achieve the stock boost to get his options granted. Another lie IMO, he knew the ramp up would not happen or bring in the revenue in the time frame he announced. Same with cybertruck, solar tile roofs, model S and X, FSD . The list goes on but now that he has the options granted, he has slowed down and stays silent on these unrealistic guidance announcements.
eeeW profile picture
eeeW
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (1.06K)
No room for a bicycle or a motorcycle in the back cargo area. Pictures are already online showing that.

It wont be a work truck and it wont be a fun truck so it will be
An Ugly Plaything for the Arrogant Rich
s
sr1952
Today, 10:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.63K)
We are past the solar roof tiles and the semi. Today we have energy storage, FSD, and the Cybertruck. We are saving the robots and AI for tomorrow. Plenty of Kool Aid to keep this thing aloft.
Poor quality is a given for the cybertruck. It's a mess. Will it matter? It depends on just how bad it is but probably not. Tesla's existing vehicles have poor quality as rated by independent agencies yet Tesla owners are very satisfied and even giddy with their car. This is a crowd that is heavily invested (both emotionally and financially) in Tesla. Facts really don't matter. Pass that Kool Aid.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

