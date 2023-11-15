Noah Berger

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock gathered significant momentum over the past few months as the North America segment swung to profitability, topline growth in Advertising remained strong, AWS noted an uptick in margins and free cash flow turned positive.

All that was more than enough for shareholders to turn extremely bullish on the stock and AMZN appreciated by nearly 50% over the past nine months.

The problem, however, is whether it was business fundamentals or market wide factors that drove this reversal in the share price. Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet's (GOOG) share prices all experienced similar upward movements since the beginning of 2023 (see the graph below). Although business fundamentals were a pre-requisite for these returns, it was broader market liquidity that prompted the strong rally in growth stocks.

Data by YCharts

What's more, is that AMZN is still the worst performer from the peer group above, underperforming even the broader Nasdaq index. In spite of the much better than anticipated results throughout fiscal year 2023, Amazon's share price did not manage to close the gap with Alphabet and Microsoft.

On top of all that, sell-side analysts couldn't be any more bullish on the stock at the moment, meaning that there is little upside left based on changing investor sentiment.

Seeking Alpha

Sell ratings on AMZN are literally non-existent and Hold ratings are about to become extinct too. Recent analyst upgrades on the stock have also driven optimism near the previous record high levels of 2021, which proved to be unsustainable.

Seeking Alpha

All that highlights the importance of being objective and not falling for emotional biases when evaluating the attractiveness of Amazon's share price. That is why, we first need to take a closer look at how AMZN is priced on both time-series and a cross-sectional basis. Then we have to evaluate the probability of sustained improvement in profitability and free cash flow by taking into account what's currently priced-in and what is the most likely scenario for the future.

Simply extrapolating the recent quarterly results could easily justify any share price of Amazon and that's something that a prudent investor needs to avoid at all cost.

What History And Peers Tell Us About AMZN

One of the most important historical relationships is the one between a stock's price-to-sales multiple and the operating margins. Over time, higher operating profitability justifies higher sales multiple even if revenue growth slows down.

Of course, there are other factors that need to be taken into account, but in the case of AMZN, EBIT margins explain nearly half of the variance in the P/S multiple (see below).

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

What we also notice is that Amazon's current P/S multiple of 2.7 is supported by the company's EBIT margin of nearly 5%. Given that operating margin reached almost 6% during the last reported quarter and that the current P/S multiple lies below the trend-line above, there is a case to be made for a higher sales multiple going forward.

As I said above, however, there are other things that need to be considered and the significant slowdown of Amazon's expected growth rate over the recent years is a major factor here.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Another very important relationship that we need to consider, this time around on a cross-sectional basis, is the one between forward revenue growth and Price-to-Earnings multiples.

The rationale here is that a very high topline growth is associated with future margin improvements. That is why, the market cares less about current profitability, provided there is significant runway for future revenue growth and economies of scale to be realized.

In that regard, AMZN is the only company from the broader peer group below that trades at a significantly higher Non-GAAP Forward P/E multiple to what its expected revenue growth rate would suggest.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

What that means is that over time, Amazon's earnings multiple would need to come down to the trend-line we see on the graph above. This could happen through a significant improvement in Earnings Per Share (EPS), a drop in AMZN's share price, or a combination of the two. In my view, the most likely scenario going forward is the last one and I will explain why.

As a starting point, Amazon's EPS is indeed expected to continue to improve over the coming months (of course ignoring the risk of a recession). I will cover this topic in further detail in the next section.

Having said that, however, if AMZN moves closer to the trend-line on the graph above, this would mean that the stock will be trading at a similar multiple to MSFT - a company that is currently expected to achieve higher topline growth than AMZN.

But the big problem here is the enormous gap in profitability between the two companies. Microsoft is by far the most profitable business in the broader peer group, while Amazon is still at the very bottom even if we consider only the last reported quarter.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

It is nearly impossible for AMZN to achieve operating margins of above 40% and catch up with MSFT in the foreseeable future. That is why, we cannot expect the two companies to trade at similar forward P/E multiples, provided that they both grow revenues at similar rates.

The Counter Argument

Contrary to everything said above, the predominantly optimistic view on AMZN rests on the strong business momentum since the beginning of fiscal year 2023.

The huge risk that AWS margins have peaked at a time when all other businesses were loss making in 2022 seems to be behind us already. For the past 12-month period, the North America segment has generated operating profit of more than $8bn, which results in operating margin of above 2%. Although AWS operating profit has been flat for the first nine months of 2023, the fears of a drop did not materialize.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Profitability momentum in North America is expected to remain for a number of reasons. Firstly, Amazon's advertising business continues to grow at double digit rates which goes against the recent struggles of the advertising-heavy peers.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Although it is a major growth driver for Amazon, the relative size of the business is still small and there are some areas of weakness emerging.

And while we see companies being more cautious on the ad side and the top-of-funnel products, things like display and a little bit of video, we're still seeing a lot of strength in the lower-funnel ad products like sponsored products. Source: Amazon Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

Delivery speeds were another major development in the segment and they are having a positive impact on purchase frequency by Prime members. This in turn has been offsetting lower spending on discretionary items and trading down by customers during the recent quarters - yet another sign that a drop in consumer spending could spell a disaster for Amazon.

For the time being, however, the transition from a single national fulfillment network to eight different regions would continue to be a short-term tailwind for margins, alongside other productivity initiatives.

Shorter travel distances and fewer touches mean lower cost to serve. But perhaps most importantly, shorter distances and fewer touches mean that customers are getting their shipments faster. (...) I think on the robotics piece, it's a very significant investment for us. It has been for several years. It's made a huge difference for us. It's made a big difference for us both on the productivity side, on the cost side as well as importantly on the safety side Source: Amazon Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

For the International segment, Amazon's management has indicated that U.K., Germany, Japan and France are now profitable and that it will take time for other markets to follow suit as the company also continues to expand into new geographies. Achieving profitability in the segment won't happen overnight, but is certainly giving investors' hope that AMZN could be a highly profitable business going forward.

History has shown us that those all take time to grow into profitability. The U.S. took 10 years -- excuse me, 9 years originally. And they're all on their own journey there with growth and scale and profitability Source: Amazon Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

Lastly, topline growth at AWS continued to cool-off for the most part of 2023 and with that, margins took a hit. Until the third quarter of this year, when operating margins in the segment suddenly increased to 30% from 24% during the previous quarter.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

The recent lay-offs were the main driver behind this increase and this is a strong signal that Amazon would now be prioritizing profitability within the segment at the expense of growth.

And Justin, on your comment about -- a question about AWS margins. So yes, the margin improved 600 basis points quarter-over-quarter, an increase of income of $1.6 billion quarter-over-quarter for AWS, is driven by -- primarily by our headcount reductions in Q2 and also continued slowness in hiring, rehiring open positions. Source: Amazon Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

In a nutshell, profitability momentum in each of the three main segments of Amazon remains strong, in spite of the slowdown in sales growth. This is certainly good news, but the extent to which overall company margins could improve sustainably is still uncertain. On top of the risk of a recession, which is already creating weak spots for AWS and Advertising Services, a drop in consumer spending and wage inflation are another two major macroeconomic risks.

Investor Takeaway

Provided there are no outside shocks for the equity market, I expect the short-term momentum for Amazon to continue in the coming months. In e-commerce, the seasonally strong fourth quarter could propel the share price to new year highs as cost to serve are falling. It also appears that momentum of the advertising business would be sustained in the coming months. Taken together, margins in both North America and International should be notably higher on a year-on-year basis during Q4 of this year. In AWS, the best-case scenario for now appears to be operating margin returning to around 30%.

As a result, the gap between AWS and all other businesses of Amazon should narrow down significantly in the fourth quarter of 2024.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Based on Amazon's relative pricing we saw above, all that would allow for a slight expansion of the company's sales multiple in the coming months. Beyond the short-term period, however, the upside potential for margins and multiples appears limited.