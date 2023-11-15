Lintao Zhang

Article Thesis

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD, OTCPK:JDCMF) is a Chinese e-commerce player that trades at a very low valuation and that has delivered another quarter of strong profit growth. While there are geopolitical risks, these seem more than accounted for, considering the bargain valuation. If tensions between China and the U.S. ease, JD.com could be a nice performer going forward.

What Happened?

Chinese e-commerce player JD.com announced its most recent quarterly earnings results on Wednesday morning. The headline numbers can be seen in the following screenshot from Seeking Alpha:

We see that the company outperformed expectations on both the top line and the bottom line, which naturally was a strong result.

While revenue growth was not especially high, at 2%, that was still better than expected. And, more importantly, JD has put less focus on revenue growth and more focus on profit growth, which is why revenue growth has not been especially strong in the recent past. But that's a good thing, as it allowed the company to grow its margins. Chasing business growth at all costs is not necessarily in the best interest of shareholders, and JD's recent actions prove that, as its profits and free cash flows have performed very nicely despite the lower revenue growth rate.

Also, the revenue growth rate should be seen in context: Economic growth in China has slowed down, which also helps explain why revenue growth has not been as strong as it was in the past when the Chinese economy was growing at a faster rate.

JD: Putting Profits First

Some investors prefer companies that grow at a fast rate, even when they do so in a widely unprofitable manner. Companies that burn cash at a hefty rate while chasing revenue growth have their fans, but I prefer companies that put more focus on being profitable and generating strong free cash flows. JD.com has moved towards the latter group in the recent past: the company stopped chasing unprofitable revenue growth and has instead decided to go for higher margins. In the third quarter, we have seen this once again.

While revenue was up by just 1.7%, the company managed to grow its non-GAAP operating profit from RMB9.9 billion to RMB11.1 billion over the last year. That makes for a 12% profit growth rate, which is in an entirely other class compared to the rather meager revenue growth rate. Ultimately, profit per share is what decides about the value of a company's shares, thus a small revenue increase in combination with a much stronger profit increase seems favorable compared to a strong revenue increase that goes hand in hand with a small profit increase. The latter would be the case if JD was chasing growth by lowering its margins, while the former happens when the company puts less emphasis on business growth and instead focuses on improving its margins.

This happens in several ways. Price increases can help with margin growth, although they might result in a small volume growth rate. Still, better profit growth is more important than better revenue growth, I believe. Focusing on core areas where the company is well positioned can also help with margins, instead of branching out into many different areas where the company has no competitive advantages in the search for revenue growth at all costs. Last but not least, cost-saving programs and efficiency initiatives can also help improve margins over time.

JD.com does not have overly strong margins yet, as its operating profit margin was just 4.5% during the third quarter. While that was up compared to the previous year's period, the still rather low margin - in absolute terms - suggests that JD has significant potential to grow its margins further. If the company were to eventually grow its margin to 9%, which still wouldn't be overly high, that would result in a doubling of its profits - without any underlying business growth whatsoever. While it is, of course, not guaranteed that the company will be able to do that, the recent margin performance looks promising, and momentum seems to be on JD's side. If the company remains focused on improving profitability across its operations, and if further cost-cutting efforts are successful, I believe that it is possible for JD to grow its margins meaningfully over a multi-year time frame.

The profit growth also is highly beneficial for JD's cash flows. Over the last four quarters, JD's free cash flows totaled RMB39.4 billion, which was up from RMB 25.8 billion during the previous four quarters. That makes for a growth rate in the 50% range, which is outstanding. JD.com's free cash flows during the last four quarters are equal to $5.4 billion once translated to US Dollars, which gets us to the next point: JD is a really inexpensive stock. The company is valued at just $42 billion right now, meaning its free cash flow multiple is just 7.8. In other words, one can currently buy shares of this company with a trailing free cash flow yield of almost 13%, which indicates a very low valuation. The same holds true when we look at JD's earnings multiple, which stands at 9.3 at the time of writing, looking at the consensus earnings per share estimate for the current year.

A company with some revenue growth that is active in a growth market - both geographically speaking and industry-wise, i.e., e-commerce in China - and that generates growing margins while also churning out hefty free cash flows does not really deserve a bargain valuation, I believe. If the company was facing declining sales and profits, or if its business model was highly questionable, then the low valuation would be understandable. But in JD's case, that does not hold true.

Politics and macro tensions between the U.S. and China play a role in the low valuation, as Chinese equities are seen, by some, as high-risk. But it is, I believe, not in China's best interest to hurt its tech players, which is why I do not see a large political risk for JD and its tech peers such as Alibaba (BABA). Also, tensions between the U.S. and China have eased to some degree in the recent past, and it is in neither country's interest for these tensions to persist or for the tensions to rise.

This Wednesday, President Biden and President Xi will meet in California. There is some hope that this will result in improvements in the relationship between these two countries, which naturally could ease the concerns of international investors when it comes to investing in Chinese equities. President Xi will also meet with the leaders of major US-based companies, which can be interpreted as a sign that China is interested in attracting more international investment. If this holds true, and if China seeks to become more attractive to international investors, that would likely be beneficial for China-based companies and their international shareholders as well. While politics remains a risk factor when it comes to JD, I do not believe that these risks are dramatically high - and when a company trades for less than 8x free cash flows, these risks seem to be fully accounted for.

Takeaway

JD.com had a strong quarter: The company beat estimates on both lines and easily outperformed expectations. Profit growth was strong, margins kept expanding, free cash generation was excellent, and yet, JD is very inexpensive.

While there are some political risks, these seem to be more than accounted for at the current bargain price. If JD keeps executing well when it comes to growing margins over time, the company's shares could have significant upside potential in the long run - especially if political tensions between the US and China ease, which could make Chinese equities more attractive for US-based investors.

