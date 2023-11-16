2024 Market Prediction Competition

As always, investors are eager to see what the new year will bring. Seeking Alpha wants to deliver excellent broad market analysis to our readers, and is excited to introduce a prediction competition for the S&P 500 Index.

Competition: 2024 Market Prediction (S&P 500)

For this competition, we are looking for discussion and analysis of broad U.S. equity markets, along with a prediction for the S&P 500 Index at the end of 2024.

The thesis and main analysis should be fundamental in nature (technical analysis can only be presented as a secondary focus) and should be geared towards a time horizon that encompasses 2024.

On the strength of your assessments for the economy, corporate sales, profit margins, interest rates, and other key factors, where do you think the S&P 500 will close on December 31, 2024?

The winners will be objectively determined based on the 3 most accurate S&P 500 predictions.

For reference, see the mid-year update and most recent update from the 2023 Market Prediction Competition.

Entry Period

The competition will start November 16 and will run until December 20 at 11:59 p.m. EST (so all entries must be submitted by December 20). We suggest getting your article to us much earlier than that and allow sufficient time for possible feedback requests and edits, as all entries must be published by December 31.

Prizes

The 3 most accurate predictions for the closing S&P 500 level on December 31, 2024 will receive winning prizes as follows:

First place: $1,500

Second place: $1,000

Third place: $500

*In the case of a tie, whichever article was published first will win.

Competition Guidelines

All entries should conform to Seeking Alpha article submission guidelines. Articles should present analysis that is well-supported and detailed. Specifically, we're looking for the following:

1. Qualitative discussion of the U.S. economy, inflation/interest rates, corporate sales growth, and profit margins. Coverage of other key market drivers is, of course, welcome.

2. Analysts should arrive at a 2024 profit forecast for the S&P 500 Index, supported by the research and analysis presented in the article. (Taking a Q4 2024 profit forecast and annualizing it is also acceptable). Also, analysts should arrive at a corresponding valuation multiple estimate.

3. A stated closing S&P 500 prediction for the end of 2024 should be calculated, based on the S&P 500 profit forecast and valuation multiple.

4. A presentation of the main risks to the forecast. Which variables/drivers are most uncertain? What economic or geopolitical developments could cause the S&P 500 to close substantially higher or lower than your forecast?

5. We highly encourage that all financial data/visuals presented in the article be in the form of screenshots from Seeking Alpha, links to any news/filings (if available), or using YCharts, which is located on the right end of the toolbar.

6. Set “SP500” as the Primary Ticker for your article, and “SPY” as a Secondary Ticker. Seeking Alpha editors may edit or add tagging.

There is a maximum of 1 entry per analyst.

We're only accepting "Exclusive" articles for this competition.

Next Steps

Please submit your article as you normally would, via the submissions form. In the "Note To Editor" field please request that your article be considered for the “2024 Market Prediction Competition”. Without that note, your article won't be entered (and we won’t be able to retroactively register articles for the competition after December 31).

Best of luck! If you have any questions, please contact the Contributor Success Team directly at contributors@seekingalpha.com.