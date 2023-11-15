Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 15, 2023 11:10 AM ETuCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.2K Followers

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Zhiping Peng - Co-Founder & Board Chair

Chaohui Chen - Co-Founder & CEO

Yimeng Shi - CFO

Jillian Zeng - IR

Conference Call Participants

Vivian Zang - Diamond Equity Research

Theodore O'Neill - Litchfield Hills Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the uCloudlink Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jillian Zeng. Please go ahead.

Jillian Zeng

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on uCloudlink’s third quarter 2023 earnings call. The earnings release and our earnings presentation, are now available on our IR website at ir.ucloudlink.com.

Joining me on today’s call are Mr. Zhiping Peng, our Co-Founder and Chairman of Board of Directors. Mr. Chaohui Chen, our Co-Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Yimeng Shi, our Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chen will begin with an overview of our recent business highlights. Mr. Shi will then discuss our financial and operational highlights for the third quarter of 2023. They will all be available to take your questions in the Q&A session that follows.

Before we proceed, please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based are based on management's current expectations and automations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance, or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About UCL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UCL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.